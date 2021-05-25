M EMORIAL DAY weekend is the unofficial start of summer and one of the busiest weekends of the year for barbecues and parties.
This year I was thinking about how to change things up at my family barbecue when I chatted with a friend who grew up in the South.
She asked me if I’d ever tried Kool-Aid pickles. She said they were really common at barbecues when she was growing up and said she’d never seen any served at a barbecue in the Northeast. I’d never even heard of Kool-Aid pickles.
They’re super easy to make — add a packet of Kool-Aid and sugar to a jar of pickles and let them sit overnight. You can use any flavor Kool-aid you want, but I tried cherry and grape.
The cherry-flavored Kool-Aid pickles turned bright red in the jar. I didn’t know what to expect, but they were surprisingly delicious. The grape ones were practically black when I pulled them out of the jar and admittedly they looked a little weird, but they were tasty, too.
The unusual colors and fruity flavors of Kool-Aid pickles are definitely a fun addition to a picnic table.
Instead of burgers and hot dogs this year, I am making mango shrimp skewers seasoned with a lemon and classic Old Bay Seasoning. The grilled mango, paired with red onion, bell peppers and juicy shrimp, is a great way to kick off the summer.
Instead of potato salad, go for a cold rice salad with broccoli, shallots and sweetened dried cranberries.
The cooked rice is rinsed in cold water to prevent the rice salad from getting mushy, then you add olive oil, lemon juice, seasoned vinegar and salt and pepper for flavor.
This salad is a great companion to the skewers but would be equally delicious with grilled chicken or steak.
Mango Shrimp Skewers
1 pound jumbo raw shrimp (21-25 per pound), deveined and peeled
1 lemon, juiced
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 tablespoon fresh parsley, chopped
4 tablespoons olive oil, divided
2 mangoes, peeled and cut into 1-inch cubes
1 purple onion, peeled
1 red bell pepper
1 orange bell pepper
2 teaspoons Old Bay Seasoning
1 teaspoon Kosher salt
Fresh ground black pepper
Wooden skewers
Add the garlic, lemon juice, 2 tablespoons of the olive oil and the parsley to a bowl and whisk together.
Add the shrimp and toss to coat; set in refrigerator to marinate for about an hour.
Chop the peppers and onion into skewerable chunks.
Soak wooden skewers in warm water for about 15 minutes, then remove from water. This will prevent them from burning.
Slide a piece of shrimp on a skewer, then add a piece of mango, bell pepper and red onion. Repeat until the skewer is full. Continue with remaining skewers.
Use a silicone brush to lightly brush the skewers with olive oil. Season skewers with Old Bay seasoning, kosher salt and pepper.
Heat an outdoor grill to medium heat.
Grill skewers for about 5 to 7 minutes or until the shrimp’s interior is opaque and white, and the exterior is pink.
Cranberry Broccoli Rice Salad
4 cups rice, cooked, rinsed and cooled
1 cup cooked quinoa, cooled
2-3 cups broccoli florets, steamed and chopped
1 1/2 cups any color bell pepper, diced
1 medium shallot, diced
4 ribs celery, diced
1 1/2 cups sweetened dried cranberries
1 tablespoon fresh parsley, chopped
1/2 cup olive oil
1 lemon, juiced
3 tablespoons orange blossom or pear vinegar
2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
2 tablespoons honey
1 teaspoon Kosher salt
Fresh ground black pepper
Add rice, quinoa, broccoli, bell pepper, shallot, celery, cranberries and parsley to a large bowl and stir.
Add olive oil, lemon juice, vinegars, honey, salt and pepper to a separate bowl and whisk together.
Drizzle dressing over the rice mixture and stir well to combine. Adjust seasonings to suit your taste.
Kool-Aid Pickles
1 packet of unsweetened Kool-Aid (I recommend cherry flavor)
3/4 cup sugar
24 oz. jar of dill or kosher dill pickle spears
Add the Kool-Aid packet and sugar to the jar of pickles. Place the lid back on the jar and shake to dissolve the sugar. Place the jar in the refrigerator overnight, shaking occasionally. Enjoy!