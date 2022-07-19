Granite Kitchen: Now trending - Grab-and-go salads in a jar

Salads layered in jars are having a moment, and for good reason.
The idea behind salad jars is to put your dressing in the jar — or whatever container you’re using — first, then add your sturdier ingredients, aka the ones that won’t get soggy sitting in salad dressing.
Then you layer your other ingredients and top the layers with lettuce or other greens you want in your salad.
When it’s time to eat, you remove the lid and turn the jar over onto a serving dish, give the ingredients a quick stir and enjoy.
I spotted a few pictures of layered jar salads online and seeing the colorful, fresh-looking meals provided inspiration at the perfect time.
My husband usually brings lunch to work, and packing sandwiches or leftovers was getting a little boring.
It’s easy to put the jars together when you’re cooking dinner — for example, if you’re making something with carrots or peppers, you can chop a little extra and set it aside. When it’s time to put together tomorrow’s lunch, you just add your dressing and start layering. You can even make a few at a time for lunches later in the week.
Of course, these tasty meals are totally customizable and are great for picnics, tailgating or road trips, too.
Another great thing about putting together your own salad is that you have more control over the ingredients than you do when you buy pre-packaged convenience salads at the store, which can be pricey.
Asian Chicken Noodle Salad
For dressing:
- 2 tablespoons peanut butter
- 1 1/2 tablespoons soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon honey
- 1 tablespoon rice vinegar
- 1/2 tablespoon lime juice
- 1 teaspoon fresh grated ginger
Add all of the ingredients to a food processor and process until smooth.
For salad:
- 3/4 cup cooked grilled chicken, chopped
- 3/4 cup rice noodles, cooked and drained
- 1 cup shredded carrots
- 10 to 12 snow peas
- 1/2 cup red peppers, matchstick cut
- 1 cup romaine lettuce, chopped
- 2 tablespoons fresh basil, chopped
- 2 tablespoons fresh mint, chopped
- 2 tablespoons peanuts, coarsely chopped
Add 3 to 4 tablespoons of dressing to the bottom of a 16-ounce Mason jar. Add the noodles and top with chicken.
Top chicken with carrots, snow peas and red peppers.
Put the lettuce, basil and mint in a bowl and toss to mix. Add mixture to the jar and top with peanuts. Close lid.
To serve: Remove the lid and turn upside down onto a serving plate and stir to combine.
Southwest Salad Jar
- Yogurt Cilantro Dressing, 3 to 4 tablespoons (recipe follows)
- 1/2 cup canned black beans, rinsed
- 1/4 cup red onion, chopped
- 1/2 to 3/4 cup cooked corn, removed from cob and chopped or thawed frozen
- 1/2 cup red pepper, chopped
- 3/4 cup grape tomatoes, halved
- 1 1/2 cups romaine lettuce, chopped
- 1/4 cup cilantro, chopped (optional)
Add the dressing to a 16-ounce lidded Mason jar.
In layers, add the black beans, red onion, then the corn, red peppers and tomatoes. Add the lettuce on top of the tomatoes and the cilantro last, if using. Close the jar.
Adjust amounts to suit your taste or the size of your jar.
To serve: Remove the lid and turn the jar over onto a plate and stir to combine.
Yogurt Cilantro Dressing
- 1 cup fresh cilantro leaves, chopped
- 1 clove garlic, chopped
- 1/4 cup Greek-style yogurt
- 1 1/2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
- 2 tablespoons honey
- 2 tablespoons water
Add the cilantro, garlic, yogurt, olive oil, salt, lime juice and honey to a food processor and process until smooth. Add the water slowly while processing until the desired consistency is achieved. Adjust seasonings to suit your taste.
Greek Salad with Chickpeas in a Jar
- 3 to 4 tablespoons store-bought Greek dressing
- 3/4 cup canned chickpeas, drained and rinsed
- 1/2 cup pitted olives such as Castelvetrano or Kalamata
- 1/4 cup red onion, chopped
- 1/2 to 3/4 cup seedless cucumber, chopped
- 1/2 to 3/4 cup grape tomatoes, halved
- 1/2 cup feta cheese, crumbled
- 1 to 1 1/2 cups lettuce of choice
Add dressing to a 16-ounce Mason jar, then add chickpeas.
Top the chickpeas with olives, red onion, cucumber and tomatoes.
Spread the feta over the olives, then top with lettuce and close lid.
To serve: Remove the lid, turn the jar upside down onto a serving dish and stir to combine.