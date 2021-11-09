PEANUT BUTTER HAS LONG been considered a healthful choice because of its high nutritional value. In a one-ounce serving, there is seven grams of protein, along with Vitamin E, folate, niacin, thiamin, riboflavin and selenium.
If you are looking for a quick snack, you can always reach for a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, but of course, peanut butter is not just for sandwiches.
I also use peanut butter when I make a sauce for a stir-fry and once in a while we swirl it into ice cream for a nighttime treat. It’s delicious in baked goods like peanut butter cookies and my youngest son always adds a generous scoop to his smoothies.
One of the new ways I’ve been using peanut butter is to make a quick version of mole, a sauce used in Mexican cuisine.
I visited Oaxaca, Mexico, which claims to be where mole originated, and I immediately fell in love with the spicy, rich flavors.
Making mole from scratch is labor-intensive and requires many ingredients, but if you have peanut butter on hand, you can pull together a sauce that is fairly close to a classic mole.
I also wanted to make some over-the-top peanut butter cookies so I chopped up peanut butter cup candies and stirred them into the cookie dough. After baking the cookies, I filled them with a fudge filling made from sweetened condensed milk and chocolate chips.
The combination is decadent and will satisfy any chocolate-peanut butter lover.
No-bake Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookies
2 cups sugar
1/2 cup milk
1/2 cup butter, cubed
4 tablespoons cocoa
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup creamy peanut butter
1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla
3 cups old-fashioned oats
Line a baking sheet with parchment or waxed paper and set aside.
Add the sugar, milk, butter, cocoa and salt to a large saucepan and set over medium-high heat. Stir constantly while heating and bring to a boil, then remove from heat.
Stir in the peanut butter and vanilla until well mixed, then stir in the oats and mix until the oats are well coated.
Drop by the heaping teaspoonful onto the prepared baking sheet. Place the baking sheet in the refrigerator and refrigerate until set, 20 to 30 minutes.
Fudgy Peanut Butter Cookies
1/2 cup butter, melted
3/4 cup brown sugar
1 egg
1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla
1/2 cup creamy peanut butter
1 1/4 cups flour
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1 1/2 cups peanut butter cups, chopped
Fudge filling:
14-ounce can sweetened condensed milk
3 cups chocolate chips (semi-sweet or dark chocolate)
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside.
Add the butter and brown sugar to a large bowl and stir well to combine. Stir in the egg until well incorporated, then stir in the peanut butter and vanilla.
Add the flour, salt and baking soda and mix well.
Stir in the peanut butter cups, then set the cookie dough in the refrigerator and chill for about an hour or until firm.
Use a cookie dough scoop to scoop out the dough and place the dough balls on the prepared baking sheet, leaving space for the cookies to spread while baking.
Set in an oven preheated to 350 degrees and bake for 9 to 10 minutes or until the edges and bottom are light golden brown.
Remove cookies from oven and allow to cool to room temperature.
While the cookies are cooling, make the filling: Add the sweetened condensed milk and chocolate chips to a microwave-safe bowl and heat for 1 to 1 1/2 minutes or until the chocolate is melted and the mixture is smooth and creamy when stirred.
Spread about a tablespoonful on the bottom of each cookie and set on a waxed paper lined baking sheet, then set in the refrigerator for about 15 minutes so the fudge filling can firm slightly.
Sandwich two cookies together before serving.
Chicken with Peanut Butter Mole Sauce
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 onion, chopped
2 cloves garlic, chopped
1 teaspoon chipotle pepper
3 teaspoons adobo sauce
14.5-ounce can diced tomatoes with green chiles
3/4 cup peanut butter
2 cups vegetable broth
3 teaspoons chili powder
1 teaspoon cinnamon
2 teaspoons instant coffee
1 teaspoon Kosher salt
1 teaspoon black pepper
2 1/2 ounces unsweetened chocolate
Shredded chicken from 1 store-bought rotisserie chicken
Corn tortillas for serving, if desired
Add olive oil to a sauté pan and set over medium-high heat. Add onion and garlic and sauté for 5 minutes or until the onions have softened. Add the chipotle pepper, adobo sauce and diced tomatoes and mix well, then simmer for 15 minutes.
Stir in the peanut butter, broth, chili powder, cinnamon, instant coffee, Kosher salt and pepper and blend until well combined. Transfer the mixture to a blender or food processor and blend until smooth, then transfer the mixture to a saucepan.
Add the chocolate and heat over medium heat; stir until chocolate is melted. Remove from heat and serve over shredded rotisserie chicken with tortillas.