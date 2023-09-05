September is National Honey Month, a time to celebrate one of nature’s sweetest, most sophisticated and most nourishing foods.
Honey Month was initiated by the National Honey Board in 1989 because September marks an important time for honey producers and beekeepers across the country: It’s the time of year when honey collection season typically comes to an end as bees begin to secure their hives and get ready for winter.
A single worker bee only produces about 1/12 of a teaspoon of honey in its lifetime, so filling a jar of honey takes a lot of work by hundreds of bees. The liquid gold they produce is a complex product made up of sugar, enzymes, vitamins, minerals and organic molecules that makes each regional variety of honey unique in flavor, texture and even color — including blue and purple. The color and flavor depends on where the bees get their nectar.
Honey also has antibacterial, anti-fungal and anti-inflammation properties too, making it a popular choice to soothe a sore throat and calm a cough.
In the food world, you can fit honey in just about anywhere. It’s an excellent ingredient to use in salad dressing because it adds sweetness and flavor while adding some thickening, and it pairs well with different kinds of vinegars.
I mixed some grainy Dijon mustard with some richly flavored Manuka honey from New Zealand and made a jam-like spread for making sandwiches. It was pretty useful because it goes well with just about any kind of deli meat.
Of course, honey is a great addition to baked goods, too. Adding some honey to a basic biscuit recipe is a great way to elevate the flavor and add some interest. Stir some honey into a batch of muffins or a cake mix and you will add a subtly sweet taste and a nutrient boost to your final product.
One other easy way to add some more honey to your life is to mix it into a bread recipe. I started making banana-walnut bread with honey instead of white sugar and organic brown sugar or coconut sugar instead of regular brown sugar. These simple swaps cut back on the amount of processed sugar without sacrificing flavor.
Honey Banana Bread with Walnuts
- 3 ripe bananas, mashed
- 1/2 cup of butter, room temperature
- 3/4 cup honey
- 1/2 cup brown sugar or coconut sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla
- 2 eggs
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/4 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1 3/4 cups flour
- 1 cup walnuts, chopped
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
Add the bananas, butter, honey, brown sugar, vanilla and eggs to a bowl and mix together with an electric mixer until well blended.
Add the baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon and salt, and mix for an additional minute to combine the ingredients.
Stir in the flour and mix with a spatula. When all of the flour is incorporated, fold in the walnuts.
Spray a bread loaf pan with cooking spray and transfer the mixture to the pan, spreading the batter evenly. Bake at 350 for 40 to 45 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.
Honey Dijon Spread
- 1/2 cup honey
- 1/4 cup spicy brown mustard
- 1 tablespoon mustard seeds
- 1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar
- Pinch of sea salt
Add the ingredients to a bowl and mix together. Cover the bowl and place it in the refrigerator for an hour to allow the flavors to develop.
Honey Butter Biscuits
- 2 cups flour
- 4 teaspoons baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1 tablespoon sugar
- 1 teaspoon cream of tartar
- 1/2 cup cold butter, diced
- 2/3 cup milk
For the honey butter:
- 4 tablespoons butter
- 1/2 cup honey
Add the flour, baking powder, salt, sugar and cream of tartar to a medium bowl and whisk together.
Cut in the butter until the mixture resembles cornmeal, then add the milk and mix well.
Preheat the oven to 450 degrees.
Transfer the dough to a clean surface and knead it for 2 to 3 minutes, then divide it into 1/4 cup-sized portions. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Pat the dough portions into pieces about 1/2 inch thick and set the pieces on the baking sheet.
Prepare the honey butter: Add the 4 tablespoons of butter and the honey to a small saucepan and set it over medium high heat. Bring the mixture to a boil, stirring frequently, then remove from heat.
Brush the biscuits with the honey butter (reserving some for a final brushing) and set the biscuits in an oven.
Bake at 450 for 10 to 12 minutes or until the biscuits turn golden brown, then remove from oven. Brush with remaining honey butter before serving.