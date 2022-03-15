I never gave olives much of a thought growing up. If I encountered olives they were either the small green ones, (also known as Manzanillo olives) with pimentos or black olives.
But there are dozens of kinds of olives, so if you’ve shied away, there’s a world of options for you to try.
I’ve recently discovered Castelvetrano olives, which have a slightly buttery, briny flavor. If I put them in a bowl for snacking, I typically remove them from the brine and drizzle olive oil on top of them. The olive oil helps to keep them from drying out and can also be a way to infuse a little more flavor into your snack if you use a flavored olive oil such as rosemary or orange thyme.
Another tasty olive option is the popular Cerignola olive. These olives are a bit more firm and are often pitted.
Both the Castelvetrano and Cerignola olives are excellent additions to pasta dishes and make a tasty olive tapenade, a olive-based paste you can spread on bread and crackers.
Olives also pair well with capers in pasta dishes. Capers — unripened, green flower buds of the caper bush — are hailed for their burst of briny flavor.
Some supermarket salad bars feature a selection of olives that you can choose from. Whole Foods has an entire olive bar filled with briny goodness just waiting for you.
Experimenting with olives is a great way to add interest to a meal. You can roast them and serve them with poultry, meat or fish. They also bring plenty of nutritional value to the table. They contain calcium, selenium, magnesium, zinc, iron and potassium and Vitamin E.
Olive Tapenade
6-ounce jar Kalamata olives, pitted and coarsely chopped
6-ounce jar green olives, such as Cerignola, pitted and coarsely chopped
1 1/2 tablespoons capers
1/3 cup olive oil
1 clove garlic, minced
1 1/2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
1 teaspoon fresh lemon zest
1 1/2 teaspoon anchovy paste, optional
Salt and pepper to taste
Combine all ingredients except salt and pepper to a food processor and pulse several times until a chunky paste is formed.
Transfer to a serving dish and season with salt and pepper to taste.
Roasted Cherry Tomato and Chicken Pasta
Note: Caperberries are the fruit of the caper bush. Capers are the unopened flower buds of the same bush.
16-ounces ziti, cooked according to package directions and cooled
10 ounces cherry tomatoes
6-ounce jar pitted green olives, such as Castelvetrano
6-ounce jar caperberries
6 tablespoons olive oil, divided
1/2 teaspoon Kosher salt plus a couple of pinches
3 cloves fresh garlic, minced
6-ounce jar sun-dried tomatoes, coarsely chopped
2 tablespoons capers
2 1/2 to 3 cups rotisserie chicken, deboned and coarsely chopped
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
1 cup chicken broth
1 teaspoon fresh ground pepper
1/4 cup fresh chopped parsley
Fresh grated Parmesan cheese for serving, if desired
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Preheat an oven to 425 degrees.
Drain the olives and caperberries, then combine with the cherry tomatoes in a large bowl. Add 2 tablespoons of olive oil and stir to coat. Transfer to the prepared baking sheet and season with a couple of pinches of Kosher salt.
Set in the oven and roast for about 20 minutes or until the tomatoes begin to char slightly. Remove from oven and set aside.
Add the remaining olive oil to a deep sauté pan and set over medium heat.
When the olive oil is heated, add the garlic, sun-dried tomatoes and capers and sauté until the garlic is fragrant.
Stir in the chicken, lemon juice and broth and bring to a simmer, then stir in the prepared ziti and the roasted tomatoes, olives and caperberries and the parsley. Gently stir to combine.
Season with fresh pepper and remaining Kosher salt and serve with Parmesan cheese, if desired.
Kalamata Olive Loaf
1/4-ounce dry yeast packet
2 teaspoons sugar
1 1/2 cups plus 2 tablespoons warm water
4 cups bread flour (or all-purpose)
1 teaspoon Kosher salt
1 teaspoon garlic powder
3 tablespoons honey
3/4 cup pitted Kalamata olives, chopped
Put two tablespoons of the warm water in a small bowl and stir in the sugar. Add the yeast and stir, then set aside for 5 to 7 minutes (it should be slightly foamy).
Put the bread flour, salt and garlic powder in a large bowl and stir to combine. Make a well in the center.
Add the honey, yeast mixture and remaining water. Mix well until a dough has formed, then cover with a piece of plastic or a clean dish towel and set aside until the dough has doubled in size — 1 1/2 to 2 hours.
Transfer the dough to a lightly floured work surface and knead several times. Shape the dough into a disc and sprinkle the olives on top. Knead the olives into the dough.
Divide the dough in half and roll each half into a ball. Set each dough ball in a bowl lightly coated with olive oil and cover with plastic wrap or a towel. Allow the dough to rise again for about an hour.
Line two baking sheets with parchment paper and preheat an oven to 400 degrees. Transfer one dough ball to each baking sheets, then form the dough into loaf shapes.
Set in the oven and bake for 30 to 35 minutes, or until the outside of the bread is golden brown. Remove from oven and transfer to a wire rack to cool.