One way to help cut food costs is to stick to basics and get creative with meals. One basic worth revisiting is pancakes — those fluffy, golden, delicious thin and round breakfast staples that are piled high on plates and topped with maple syrup.
A great way to get creative with a basic stack of pancakes (regular or gluten-free) is to layer them with a rich, creamy filling such as a blend of mascarpone and cream cheese.
You can adjust the filling a million different ways. For example, you can stir in a sweetener like honey, maple syrup, sugar or stevia and mix in fruit like chopped berries, and stack the pancakes and filling to create a tower.
Create another tasty tower with sweetened ricotta cheese and lemon or orange zest. You could also add cocoa and sweetener to the filling and have pancakes layered with a sweet cocoa-cream cheese filling. The possibilities are endless, so if you’re looking for something different to add to the dinner or breakfast table, consider whipping up a batch of pancakes.
Not all pancakes are sweet or made from starch-based ingredients. One example is cauliflower pancakes, which make use of frozen riced cauliflower.
Another example is egg-based scallion pancakes, which are more popular in Asian countries. The are made from eggs, scallions and sometimes other ingredients like carrots and onions.
These savory pancakes are excellent for dinner because they’re easy to make, have lots of flavor and protein, and can be served as a side dish or main dish.
Also, because they have little to no carbs, these pancakes can fit into gluten-free, low-carb and Paleo diets.
Egg Scallion Pancakes
4 eggs
2 teaspoons cornstarch
1/4 teaspoons baking powder
2 tablespoons flour (regular or 1-for-1)
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon soy or tamari sauce
1/2 cup scallions, chopped
1/2 cup leeks, chopped
1/2 cup carrot, matchstick sliced
1/2 cup mushrooms, sliced
Oil, such as olive oil, for frying
Add the eggs, cornstarch, baking powder, flour, garlic powder and soy sauce to a bowl and whisk together. Stir in the remaining ingredients and mix well.
Add 1-2 tablespoons oil to a skillet and set over medium-high heat. When the oil is warmed, add 1/4 to 1/2 cup of batter to the skillet and cook for about 3 or 4 minutes or until the edges of the pancake are set.
Turn the pancake over and cook on the other side for 1 to 2 minutes or until cooked throughout. Repeat with remaining batter.
Cauliflower Pancakes
16-ounce bag riced cauliflower
2 eggs
1/2 cup shredded cheese
1 tablespoon flour
1/4 cup green onions, thinly sliced
1 cup bread crumbs
1/2 teaspoon seasoned salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
Olive oil for frying
Cook the cauliflower according to package directions, then drain and transfer to a large bowl. Use a potato masher to mash the cauliflower.
Add the eggs, cheese, flour, green onion, bread crumbs, salt and pepper to the bowl and stir well.
Add one to two tablespoons of olive oil to a skillet and set over medium-high heat.
While the oil is warming, form the pancakes by patting about 1/4 to 1/2 cup of mix into patties about three inches in diameter and 1/4- to 1/2-inch high.
Add the patties to the heated oil and cook for about three minutes on each side or until each side is golden. Remove from pan and set on a paper-towel lined dish to drain. Serve.
Pancake Tower
32-ounce package pancake mix, plus any required ingredients
8-ounce container mascarpone cheese, softened
8-ounce container spread whipped cream cheese
3 tablespoons honey
1 tablespoon sugar
3/4 cup blueberries (fresh or thawed from frozen)
3/4 cup chopped strawberries (fresh or thawed from frozen)
Maple syrup for serving
Fresh fruit for garnish, if desired
Following the directions on the pancake mix, make 6 to 8 pancakes depending on how tall you want your tower. Set the pancakes aside.
Add the mascarpone cheese, cream cheese, sugar, honey, blueberries and strawberries to a bowl and stir together until smooth and creamy.
Place a teaspoonful of the cheese mixture on the bottom of a plate or serving platter to help anchor the bottom pancake in place.
Set your first pancake over the cheese mixture and gently press down. Top the pancake with about 1/4 cup of filling or enough to cover the pancake with a layer about 1/4-inch thick.
Top with a second pancake and repeat the process with remaining ingredients, making sure to finish with a pancake as the final layer. Add a dollop of filling on the top as garnish, if desired, and top with fresh fruit and maple syrup before serving.