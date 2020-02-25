Peanut butter is a pantry staple that many households have on hand, especially when they have kids at home.
It’s such a beloved food item that it has its own day of recognition — National Peanut Butter Lover’s Day — which is on March 1.
When my kids were in elementary school, peanut butter with crackers was a regular snack item I tucked into their lunch bags. But peanut butter usage in my household has evolved into more sophisticated uses.
Whether you make your own or use store-bought, a jar of peanut butter has endless possibilities.
I like to make my own sauces and dressings so I made a spicy peanut salad dressing for a salad comprised of watercress and napa cabbage.
While I was making the dressing, I thought to use the leftover dressing to serve with Vietnamese-style spring rolls but there was no dressing left after dinner. Not a drop.
So I had another idea. I made the spring rolls anyway and spread peanut butter directly on the spring roll wrapper. I figured the peanut butter would add flavor and some protein since I had already planned to skip the shrimp normally found in spring rolls. It was a genius plan.
I also whipped up a soy sauce and black vinegar mixture that went extremely well with the peanut butter stuffed spring rolls. This dish would make a fun after-school snack (let the kids roll their own for a fun activity) or a fast vegetarian meal.
Of course, when it comes to putting peanut butter to good use, you can’t forget about peanut butter cookies.
I have a five-ingredient banana peanut butter chip cookie that’s quick and easy to put together and produces one tasty cookie.
By the way, did you know that peanut butter is ridiculously easy to make? If you are seeking a more natural peanut butter product, you can buy dry roasted peanuts and grind them up in a food processor with a little honey (sugar works, too) and you’ll have your own peanut butter in under five minutes.
Napa Cabbage & Watercress Salad with Spicy Peanut Dressing
For the salad:
3 cups Napa cabbage, shredded
3 cups watercress
2 carrots, matchstick sliced
1 cup colored bell peppers, sliced thin
1 cup seedless cucumber, sliced
1/4 cup cilantro, chopped (optional)
1/4 cup store bought chili roasted pistachios, such as Wonderful Pistachios
2 tablespoons toasted sesame seeds
Add ingredients to a large bowl and toss to combine.
For the dressing:
3 tablespoons peanut butter
1 tablespoon Tamari sauce (low sodium soy sauce works too)
2 teaspoons Sambal Olek chili paste
1 tablespoon rice vinegar
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 teaspoon sesame oil
1/4 teaspoon Kosher salt
1/2 tablespoon black vinegar
2 tablespoons miso (such as Hikari Minute Miso
1 1/2 teaspoons fresh ginger, grated
1 tablespoon honey
1 tablespoon water
Add all the ingredients to a lidded jar or container and shake well to combine. Adjust seasonings to your taste. Transfer to a serving container and drizzle over salads.
Peanut Butter Banana Chip Cookies
2 ripe bananas
1 cup peanut butter
1/4 teaspoon baking soda
3 cups flour
3/4 cup peanut butter baking chips
1 tablespoon coarse sanding sugar for garnish (optional)
Add banana and peanut butter to a large bowl. Use the back of a fork to mash the banana and blend with the peanut butter until smooth.Stir in flour and baking powder. Fold in the peanut butter chips.
Line baking sheet with parchment paper and preheat an oven to 375 degrees. Drop the cookie dough by the heaping teaspoonful onto the prepared baking sheet then sprinkle lightly with sanding sugar, if desired.
Set baking sheet in the oven and bake for 10 to 12 minutes or until the cookies are light golden brown. Remove from baking sheet and cool on wire racks before serving.
Peanut Butter Stuffed Spring Rolls
4.7-ounce package spring roll wrappers
1/2 European cucumber, seeded and sliced into matchsticks (2 to 3 inches)
1 carrot, peeled and sliced into matchsticks (2 to 3 inches)
1/2 cup cilantro, stems removed
3 cups thin rice noodles, cooked
1/4 cup peanut butter
5 pieces green onion, matchstick cut (2 to 3 inches)
Follow directions on the spring roll wrappers to prepare them for use.
Working with one at a time, spread a prepared wrapper onto a clean work space. Spread 1 or 2 teaspoons of peanut butter in the center of the wrapper. Place a couple of pieces of carrot, cucumber and green onion on top of the peanut butter. Add rice noodles (about 2 to 3 tablespoons) then set a few pieces of cilantro on top of the noodles.
To roll, fold the bottom of the wrapper over the ingredients in the center, then roll up once. Take the left and right sides of the wrapper and bring them toward the center, and finish rolling. Repeat with remaining ingredients. Serve with soy dipping sauce, if desired.
Dipping sauce:
3 tablespoons Tamari sauce (or low sodium soy sauce)
2 tablespoons black vinegar
Combine ingredients in a small bowl and serve with peanut butter stuffed spring rolls.