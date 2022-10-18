The annual pumpkin craze is well under way here in New Hampshire, so it’s easy to spot the bright orange gourds adorning the entryways of stores, nestled on doorsteps and piled high in the grocery store.

My husband and I were out on a recent sunny Sunday, one of those gorgeous autumn days where the landscape looked like a patchwork quilt of glittering golds, warm shades of rust, rich greens and vibrant reds.