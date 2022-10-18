The annual pumpkin craze is well under way here in New Hampshire, so it’s easy to spot the bright orange gourds adorning the entryways of stores, nestled on doorsteps and piled high in the grocery store.
My husband and I were out on a recent sunny Sunday, one of those gorgeous autumn days where the landscape looked like a patchwork quilt of glittering golds, warm shades of rust, rich greens and vibrant reds.
Since we were near one of our favorite farm stands that offers pick-your-own pumpkins, we stopped for fresh off-the-vine sugar pumpkins.
The farm had created beautiful piles of pumpkins. People lined up to stand in front of them to take selfies. Little kids pulled wagons with their prized pumpkins through the field as parents recorded the adorable scene unfolding.
We grabbed our sugar pumpkins and headed out. Once I got them home, I heated up the oven, chopped off the tops of the pumpkins and cleaned them out. I cut the pumpkins into wedges and roasted until they were softened, then separated the skins from the flesh, packed it in to a container and stuck it in the fridge until I was ready to cook (or bake) with it.
If you have the time to make your own pumpkin puree, I think it’s worth the effort. Since canned pumpkin prices have increased over the years, it’s a more affordable way to get pumpkin to use in pies, breads, cookies, pastas and other dishes.
It occurred to me that I haven’t come across pumpkin crisp before, so I decided to see what I could come up with using some of the roasted pumpkin I had stashed in the fridge.
I tossed the pumpkin in brown sugar and pumpkin pie seasoning and packed it in a baking dish. I used granola as a topping and dotted it with butter before baking it just like I would an apple crisp.
If you’re looking for a new fall favorite, give this dish a try. It has all the flavor of a pumpkin pie and the granola topping gives it great texture.
Another easy pumpkin dish to make is pumpkin pasta. I used rigatoni and blended the pumpkin with some chicken stock and a few seasonings for a quick dinner, and it’s delicious with grated Parmesan cheese.
I could see topping this dish with sautéed pancetta or chopped, thick-sliced bacon, too.
If you’re looking for something gluten-free, try the pumpkin chip bars. I used unsweetened coconut, gluten-free cinnamon granola and ground flax instead of flour to give a little firmness to the bars. They’re chewy and have loads of flavor and are packed with fiber, too.
Pumpkin Rigatoni
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 tablespoon butter
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 1/2 cups pumpkin puree
3/4 cup chicken or vegetable broth
1/2 teaspoon sea salt
2 teaspoons nutmeg
2 teaspoons red pepper flakes
16-ounce package rigatoni, cooked
1/4 cup Parmesan cheese, grated
Add the olive oil and butter to a saute pan and set over medium-high heat.
When the butter is melted, add the garlic and cook until fragrant. Stir in the pumpkin and broth. Then add the salt, nutmeg and pepper flakes and continue to stir while heating.
When the ingredients are well combined and warmed throughout, about 5 minutes, add the rigatoni. Stir to coat and warm the rigatoni.
Remove from heat and top with Parmesan cheese before serving.
Chocolate Chip Pumpkin Bars
2 cups cinnamon granola
1/2 cup ground flax meal
3/4 cup unsweetened shredded coconut
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon sea salt
2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice
1 cup pumpkin puree
1/2 cup apple sauce
1/3 cup coconut oil, melted
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/2 cup sugar
3/4 cup mini chocolate chips (or regular chocolate chips)
Add the granola, flax, coconut, baking powder, salt and pumpkin pie spice to a bowl and stir together.
In a separate bowl, stir together the pumpkin puree, apple sauce, coconut oil, vanilla and sugar.
Stir the dry ingredients into the wet ingredients and mix well. Fold in the chocolate chips.
Spray an 8-by-11-inch baking dish with cooking spray, transfer the mixture to the dish and spread in an even layer. Set the dish in an oven preheated to 350 degrees and bake for 18 to 20 minutes or until lightly browned.
Remove from oven and cool to room temperature before slicing into bars.
Pumpkin Crisp
1 sugar pumpkin (or substitute a 15- or 16-ounce can of real pumpkin puree)
1 tablespoon olive oil
1/2 tablespoon sea salt
3/4 cup brown sugar
1 tablespoon pumpkin pie spice
2 teaspoons cinnamon
12-ounce package cinnamon maple granola (or your choice of flavor)
1 stick butter
If you are using fresh pumpkin: Cut the top off the pumpkin, remove the seeds and insides and discard them. Slice the pumpkin into wedges. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and preheat an oven to 400 degrees. Place the wedges on the baking sheet and brush with olive oil, then sprinkle with salt and set in the oven. Roast the pumpkin for about 20 minutes or until the skins are browned and the flesh is softened. Remove from oven and cool. When the pumpkin is cooled, remove the skin and cut into 1- to 2-inch cubes.
Add the pumpkin to a bowl with the brown sugar, pumpkin pie spice and cinnamon. Gently stir to distribute the sugar and seasonings.
Rub the stick of butter on the bottom and sides of an 8-by-11-inch baking dish to coat (you will use about 1 or 2 tablespoons of butter to coat the dish).
Add the pumpkin to the baking dish, then top with the granola.
Slice the remainder of the stick of butter into pieces and dot it over the granola.
Set in an oven preheated to 350 degrees and bake for 18 to 20 minutes or until the butter is melted and the granola begins to brown.