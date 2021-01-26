Cooking a roast can be extremely rewarding, especially when there’s leftover meat you can use in other dishes throughout the week. It’s like a gift that keeps on giving.
During the holidays I made a prime rib roast and used the leftovers for a few dishes, including a beef stroganoff served over egg noodles.
I even used the bones to make a bone broth, which was then used to make a nutritious soup.
Considering the number of meals and soups that came as a result of cooking one prime rib roast, the cost of the roast was well worth it.
Now that the holidays are behind us, there aren’t quite as many prime rib roasts in the meat departments at the grocery stores, but there are always plenty of pork roasts.
Pork roasts seem to be on sale regularly at supermarkets so you can get one for a really great price, and you can get several meals for your investment.
I bought pork tenderloins recently and seared, then roasted them in the oven.
I made a honey, garlic, soy and apple cider vinegar glaze to go with it, and it gave the dish incredible flavor. I served it with roasted vegetables and sweet potatoes for dinner and saved the leftover pork for other meals.
I had some dried red kidney beans in the pantry and decided to put them in the Instant Pot with a couple of cups of the leftover pork as well as some garlic, onions, molasses and a few seasonings. The beans got nice and tender but I thought it needed a little something extra so it would be tasty served over rice and seem more like a meal.
A little sautéed bell pepper and celery did the trick so the leftover pork roast became a second satisfying and hearty meal.
The rest of the pork roast was turned into pork tacos. Some cumin, coriander, cilantro, lime, salt and a little sprinkle of chipotle pepper added just the right amount of seasoning to onions and peppers sautéed with the pork.
I set out some add-ins so everyone could add whatever else they wanted: sour cream, shredded cheese and even the leftover beans from the night before.
It was an easy and economical way to put a meal together and use the last bits of the roast.
Garlic Honey Glazed Pork Tenderloin
1 1/2 to 2 lb pork tenderloin
1 1/2 tbsp duck fat (or olive oil)
3 tsp garlic, minced
1 tsp Kosher salt
1/2 tsp black pepper
For Garlic Honey Glaze:
2 tbsp apple cider vinegar
1 tbsp soy sauce
1/4 cup honey
1 tsp minced garlic
Set the tenderloin on a clean workspace and rub with the garlic, salt and pepper. Preheat an oven to 375 degrees. Add the duck fat (or olive oil) to an oven-proof skillet and place skillet over medium high heat. When the fat has melted (or the oil is warmed), place the tenderloin into the skillet.
Sautee the tenderloin on all sides for 2 to 3 minutes each or until lightly browned. Lower the heat to medium low and whisk in the apple cider vinegar, soy sauce, honey and remaining garlic. Whisk vigorously to combine the ingredients with the fat (or oil). Turn the pork loin over several times to coat it with the sauce.
Remove from heat and transfer the skillet to the oven. Cook for 7 to 8 minutes, then turn the meat over and baste with the sauce, then return to the oven. Cook for an additional 7 to 8 minutes or until the internal temperature reaches 150 degrees.
Red Beans with Roasted Pork and Molasses
2 cups dried red kidney beans
6 cups vegetable broth (or water)
2 cups cooked pork, chopped
1 onion, chopped
1 1/2 tsp Kosher salt, divided
1/4 cup molasses
3 tbsp ketchup
1 tsp garlic powder
2 tbsp olive oil, divided
2 tsp garlic, minced
2 stalks celery, diced
1/2 cup red bell pepper, diced
1/2 cup green bell pepper, diced
1/2 tsp black pepper
1 tbsp fresh parsley, chopped, if desired for garnish
Add the beans, vegetable broth, pork, onion, one teaspoon of the Kosher salt, molasses, ketchup, garlic powder and one tablespoon of the olive oil to an Instant Pot and stir. Set the Instant Pot to manually cook on the pressure cooking setting for one hour. When the Instant Pot is done, release the steam according to manufacturer directions.
Add the remaining olive oil to a deep skillet and set over medium heat. When the oil is heated, add the garlic, celery, red pepper and green pepper.
Sautee for 5 to 7 minutes or until the vegetables have softened and begin to brown slightly.
Stir 2 to 3 cups (depending on desired serving size) of the cooked beans and pork into the skillet and cook for an additional one to two minutes. Season with remaining salt and pepper, garnish with fresh parsley before serving, if desired.
Pork Tacos with Onions and Peppers
3 tbsp olive oil
2 tsp garlic, minced
1 large sweet onion, sliced
1 green bell pepper, sliced
1 red bell pepper, sliced
1 tsp Kosher salt
2 cups cooked pork, chopped
1 tsp cumin
1 tsp coriander
1 tsp paprika
1/4 tsp chili powder
2 tbsp fresh cilantro, chopped (optional)
2 tbsp fresh lime juice
Tortillas for serving
Toppings for serving, such as Monterey Jack cheese, sour cream and shredded red cabbage
Add the olive oil to a deep skillet and set over medium high heat.
When the oil is warmed, add the garlic, onion, green bell pepper and red bell pepper. Sprinkle with Kosher salt and stir.
Sautee for 7 to 10 minutes, until the vegetables begin to char slightly.
Reduce the heat to medium and stir in the pork, then add the cumin, coriander, paprika, chili powder and cilantro. Add the lime juice, and cook for 2 to 3 minutes, stirring to combine the seasonings.
When the pork is warmed throughout, remove from heat.
Serve with tortillas, taco-style, adding any desired toppings.