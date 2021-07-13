Coming up with a plan for dinner can be a challenge, especially on a hot day when you don’t feel like cooking inside.
Two ways often used to solve this problem is to either assemble a sandwich or throw something on the grill.
So, why not put those ideas together?
Grilling is a great way to add flavor and texture to sandwiches without heating up the kitchen.
One thing to keep in mind when making sandwiches on the grill is that thicker slices of bread work best, especially if you’re making something like a peanut butter and jelly because the heat can make the peanut butter a little runny.
To get around this issue, I used chunky peanut butter and smeared it on the thickest bread I could find. In this case the bread was Texas toast-style white bread. If you have bakery bread on hand, you can cut your own thick slices.
Once your sandwich is put together, slather the top and bottom of the sandwich with butter and set it on a warm grill. It will only take a couple of minutes to get nice char-marks on the bread and get it a little toasty.
Another delicious sandwich combination is chicken breast and tangy cranberry sauce.
Pick up a ready-made rotisserie chicken at the store (another shortcut) and slice off the meat. To the chicken, add whole berry cranberry sauce and a little mayonnaise along with cheese such as provolone or Swiss. You can also add sliced onion and tomato (but wait until the sandwich is off the grill to add the lettuce or it will wilt).
We had frozen Texas toast garlic bread slices in the freezer so I used that for the grilled chicken sandwich.
Thaw the bread first so it doesn’t get mushy in the center of the sandwich. If you want your bread extra crispy, you can grill the bread on both sides first, then add the chicken and fixings.
Either way, the cranberry-chicken combination makes for a tasty sandwich.
The guys in my family all love ham, so I had the deli cut slices thicker than usual so I wouldn’t have a bunch of ham slices sliding around when it came time to flip the sandwich on the grill.
I used a chipotle mayonnaise along with other sandwich fixings, added Swiss, and it turned out great.
(Note: These recipes were tested on a gas grill.)
Grilled Peanut Butter & Jelly
2 slices thick, white bread (Texas toast-style works well)
2 to 3 tablespoons chunky peanut butter
2 tablespoons jelly of choice
2 tablespoons butter, softened
Heat grill to medium-high. While the grill is heating, assemble the sandwich. Spread peanut butter on one slice of bread and jelly on the other slice. Put the slices of bread together with the peanut butter and jelly facing each other.
Spread one tablespoon of the butter on the top of the sandwich and the other tablespoon of butter on the bottom. Set the sandwich on the grill. Grill for about 2 minutes on each side or until grill marks are present and the bread is light golden brown. Makes one sandwich.
Grilled Chicken & Cranberry
2 slices garlic Texas toast, thawed
2 tablespoons whole berry cranberry sauce
1 to 2 tablespoons mayonnaise
1 to 2 slices provolone cheese
3 to 4 slices of rotisserie chicken breast
3 slices purple onion
2 slices beefsteak tomato
2 to 3 leafs of green leaf lettuce
Heat grill to medium high. Spread cranberry sauce on one slice of bread and the mayonnaise on the other slice.
Add the chicken to the top of the cranberry sauce, then add the cheese. Set the onion, tomato on top of the cheese. Top with the other slice of bread so the mayonnaise is facing the inside of the sandwich.
Place sandwich on the heated grill. Grill on each side for 2 to 3 minutes or until grill marks are present and the bread is light golden brown. Add lettuce to the sandwich before serving. Makes one sandwich.
Grilled Ham & Swiss
2 thick slices of multigrain bread
2 tablespoons butter, softened
2 tablespoons chipotle mayonnaise
2 to 3 slices deli ham, thick slices (about 1/4 inch)
2 to 3 slices Swiss cheese
2 slices beefsteak tomato
2 to 3 slices red onion
2 to 3 leaves of green leaf lettuce
Spread one tablespoon of chipotle mayonnaise on each of the bread slices. Arrange the ham on one slice of the bread, then add the cheese to the other slice. Place the tomato and onion on top of the ham. Set the slice of bread with the cheese over the other bread slice so all of the ingredients are facing the middle of the sandwich.
Heat grill to medium high. Spread one tablespoon of the butter on top of the sandwich and the remaining butter on the bottom.
Set the sandwich on the heated grill. Grill each side 2 to 3 minutes or until the bread is golden brown and grill marks are present. Remove from grill. Add lettuce. Makes one sandwich.