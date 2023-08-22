Fresh blueberries are one of summer’s greatest treasures.
Like blackberries, raspberries and cranberries, blueberries are native to North America and indigenous populations started harvesting them about 13,000 years ago.
Blueberries are a culinary wonder; they’re one of the only foods that is naturally blue in color thanks to the presence of anthocyanin — the pigment that gives the berries their distinctive color. Anthocyanin has antioxidant and antimicrobial properties and is thought to scavenge health-damaging free radials and impart anti-inflammatory and other benefits.
The silvery sheen or “bloom” found on the skin of the berries is a naturally occurring compound that helps protect the fruit, so when you buy or pick fresh blueberries and store them in the refrigerator, it’s best to wash them only immediately before use to help keep them fresh.
During the cold snap last May, when temperatures dipped into the 20s, blueberry bushes in some regions of the state took a hit when their buds were destroyed by the cold. Still, fresh blueberries made their way to farm stands and grocery stores and many pick-your-own berry farms had juicy berries to pick, so I was sure to get my hands on some and make some jam and a few other interesting recipes.
I decided to make a blueberry balsamic glaze and pair it with roasted beets since I’m always looking for new ways to add flavor to beets, which are also loaded with health benefits.
After roasting and glazing the beets, I served them over a bed of arugula and added a little dollop of creme fraiche. This is an interesting and tasty dish that’s bursting with flavor and nutrition. It makes an excellent side dish, too. Garnish the dish with chopped pistachios for added texture.
I brushed a freshly grilled flatbread with pesto and topped it off with leftover grilled chicken, blueberries and goat cheese. This dish is great for those nights when you don’t feel like cooking, and it’s another way to use up leftover cooked chicken.
My third dish combines summer corn cut from the cob, fresh blueberries and broccoli together with an olive oil and lemon dressing. It’s a flavorful combination that you can easily alter by swapping out the dressing for other flavors.
Chicken, Pesto & Blueberry Flatbread
1 piece of naan bread
1 1/2 tablespoons pesto
1/4 to 1/2 cup grilled chicken breast, chopped
1/4 cup blueberries
1-2 tablespoons goat cheese, crumbled
1 teaspoon fresh parsley, chopped
Salt and pepper to taste
Set a grill to medium heat. Lightly spray both sides of the naan with cooking spray, then set the naan on the grill and heat for 1 to 2 minutes or until grill marks appear. Turn over and repeat.
Remove the naan from the grill and brush it with pesto, then top with chopped chicken. Add the blueberries, then add goat cheese crumbles and garnish with parsley, salt and pepper before serving.
Blueberry, Corn & Broccoli Salad
1 ear fresh corn, cooked
3 cups fresh broccoli florets, steamed and cooled
1 cup fresh blueberries
1/4 cup olive oil
3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
1 1/2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
1 tablespoon honey
1/4 teaspoon sea salt
1 teaspoon red wine vinegar
2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped
Remove the corn kernels from the cob and place the kernels in a medium bowl. Discard the cob.
Put the remaining ingredients in a small bowl and whisk together until well combined. Pour the mixture over the corn, broccoli and blueberries. Toss well to coat.
Blueberry Glazed Beets
1 1/2 pounds beets, coarsely chopped
2 teaspoons olive oil
1 1/2 cups fresh blueberries
1/4 cup balsamic vinegar
1/2 tablespoon sugar
1 teaspoon fresh thyme, chopped
1/2 teaspoon sea salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
Fresh arugula for serving
Creme fraiche for serving
Add the beets to a medium bowl and drizzle with olive oil, then toss to coat the beets.
Transfer the beets to an oven preheated to 425 degrees and roast for 15 minutes, then turn the beets over and roast for an additional 10 to 15 minutes or until the beets are tender. Remove from oven and set aside.
Add the blueberries, balsamic vinegar, sugar, thyme, salt and pepper to a small saucepan and set over medium high heat.
Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce the heat to medium low and simmer for 5 to 7 minutes or until the blueberries break down and the glaze begins to thicken.
Add the roasted beets to a bowl and pour the glaze over the beets, then stir. Line a serving plate with arugula, then add a dollop of creme fraiche.
Spoon the glazed beets over the arugula and serve.