T urkey is the star of the show on Thanksgiving, but no holiday meal is complete without a few show-stopping sides on the table.
Mashed potatoes and stuffing are among the must-have side dishes on most Thanksgiving tables, along with cranberry sauce, gravy and green bean casserole.
But making the same sides year after year can get dull, so I like to come up with new dishes or find different ways to to serve up the classics.
For example, this year I’m baking my stuffing in a Bundt cake pan lined with crescent roll dough. The stuffing is baked into a lovely ring that you can slice and serve. It’s a fun way to update a holiday meal must-have.
I am also upgrading the roasted carrots that are usually on our Thanksgiving table. I wrapped the carrots in bacon before roasting them, then I brushed manuka honey and maple syrup on them to make them decadent.
I also love the idea of serving stuffed squash as a Thanksgiving side. You can use smaller squashes, like acorn, and fill them with stuffing. Add interest with fancy chopped nuts such as glazed pecans or honey roasted sliced almonds.
Serving individual stuffed squash also cuts back on the number of dishes on the holiday table — instead of a bowl of stuffing and a bowl of squash, you can merge the two dishes and save space.
Bundt Pan Stuffing
8-ounce package crescent rolls (such as Pillsbury)
2 (12-ounce) packages stuffing (any flavor)
2 tablespoons butter, melted
3 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped
Follow the package directions to prepare the stuffing.
Spray a Bundt pan with cooking spray.
Open the crescent rolls and separate the triangle-shaped pieces along the perforations. Working one at a time, set each triangle in the pan with the wide part toward the center and gently stretch the dough so the tip of the triangle is draped over the Bundt pan edge.
Repeat with remaining dough.
Add the stuffing to the pan in an even layer, pressing it down as you work. When the pan is filled, fold the tips of the dough toward the center of the Bundt pan.
Set the pan in an oven preheated to 375 degrees and bake for 35 to 45 minutes or until the stuffing is pulling away slightly from the pan.
Let the stuffing cool in the pan for about 5 minutes, then set a plate over the top of the pan and turn it over to remove the stuffing.
Brush the stuffing with melted butter and garnish with parsley before serving.
Honey Maple Bacon Carrots
2 pounds carrots, peeled
1 pound package bacon
1/4 cup maple syrup
1/2 cup thick honey, such as manuka
Salt and pepper
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside.
Wrap each carrot with 1 or 2 slices of bacon (depending on the length and size of the carrot).
Set the carrots on the baking sheet with the ends of the bacon facing down and set the baking sheet in an oven preheated to 400 degrees.
While the carrots are baking, stir together the maple syrup and manuka honey.
Bake the carrots for 20 minutes.
Remove from oven and generously brush each carrot with the maple honey mixture. Return to oven and bake for an additional 10 minutes or until the carrots are tender and cooked through.
Season with salt and pepper, if desired.
Baked Stuffed Squash
4 small squash, such as acorn or delicata, halved and seeded
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 teaspoon coarse salt
1 teaspoon fresh ground pepper
12-ounce package stuffing (any flavor)
1/2 cup dried cranberries
1/4 cup honey roasted slivered almonds, chopped
Fresh parsley, chopped, for garnish
3/4 cup water
Line a large baking dish (or two small baking dishes) with parchment paper.
Brush the inside and edges of the squash with olive oil; season with salt and pepper. Arrange the squash in the baking dish.
Prepare the stuffing according to package directions, then stir in the dried cranberries.
Fill the centers of the squash with stuffing, pressing the stuffing down as you go.
Add the water to the bottom of the pan, then cover pan with aluminum foil and set in an oven preheated to 400 degrees. Bake for 45-50 minutes or until the squash is tender and cooked throughout. Garnish with slivered almonds and parsley before serving, if desired.