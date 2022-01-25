W inter is the perfect time to make use of a slow cooker, and mine has been working overtime this month.
Slow cookers offer convenience. Their fix-it-and-forget-it nature means that you can put your ingredients in the slow cooker in the morning before work and come home to a ready-to-eat, hot meal.
And slow cookers are for more than making dinner. You can use one to make dessert or appetizers.
I recently tried a three-ingredient cherry cobbler that was a big hit on a particularly cold evening. You add a couple of cans of cherry pie filling to a slow cooker, spread a vanilla or white cake mix on top, then add butter. You don’t even have to stir it — you just set the cover on and in a few hours you have a warm and delicious cobbler.
If cherry pie filling or vanilla cake isn’t your thing, use different pie fillings or cake mixes to find your favorite combo.
I had a spare can of apple pie filling in the pantry so I added it to my slow cooker along with pork tenderloins, seared in ghee (a clarified butter). For extra spice, I also added an apple-bourbon slow cooker simmer sauce. The combination was delicious.
Another easy dish to make in a slow cooker is chicken curry using coconut milk along with curry powder and other spices.
The flavors develop nicely in the slow cooker. It’s an especially warming dish at the end of a long, cold day.
Cherry Cobbler
2 (21-ounce) cans cherry pie filling
15.25-ounce vanilla cake mix
2 sticks of butter
Cooking spray
Lightly spray the inside of a slow cooker with cooking spray, then add the cherry pie filling.
Pour the dry cake mix over the top of the pie filling in an even layer. Cut up the butter and place the butter on top of the cake mix. Put the lid on the slow cooker and set to high for three hours. A toothpick inserted into the cake should come out clean and the filling should be hot and bubbly.
Chicken Curry
3 tablespoons curry powder
1/2 tablespoon turmeric
1 teaspoon coriander
1 1/2 teaspoon salt
1 1/2 teaspoon sugar
2 (15-ounce) cans coconut milk (not low fat)
1 cup chicken or vegetable broth
1 1/2 pounds chicken breast, cut in to one to two-inch cubes
1 clove garlic, minced
1 onion, diced
16-ounce package frozen peas and carrots
2 cups potatoes, peeled and diced
Cooked rice for serving, if desired
Fresh chopped cilantro for serving, if desired
Add the curry powder, turmeric, coriander, salt, sugar, coconut milk and broth to a large bowl and whisk together.
Add the chicken, garlic, onion, peas and carrots and potatoes to the slow cooker.
Pour the coconut milk mixture over the chicken and vegetables. Add the cover to the slow cooker and set to low for 6 hours or to high for 4 1/2 to 5 hours. Serve over rice and top with fresh chopped cilantro, if desired.
Apple Pork Roast
2 one-pound pork tenderloin roasts
1 teaspoon Kosher salt
1 tablespoon ghee (or butter)
21-ounce can apple pie filling
12-ounce package Apple Bourbon Pulled Pork Slow Cooker sauce (Campbell’s makes one, or use 1 1/2 cups of your favorite barbecue sauce)
Roasted baby potatoes for serving, if desired
Fresh chopped parsley for garnish, if desired
Bring the pork tenderloins to room temperature and remove from package. Season the pork with Kosher salt.
Add the ghee or butter to a sauté pan and set over medium-high heat. When melted, add the pork and sear it on each side for 1 to 2 minutes or until it starts to brown. Transfer the seared tenderloins to a slow cooker.
Put the apple pie filling and apple bourbon sauce in a bowl and mix together. Pour the sauce over the pork tenderloins.
Add the slow cooker lid and set the slow cooker to high for 2 1/2 hours or low for 4 hours (pork is done when internal temperature of the pork reaches 145 degrees).
Serve with roasted potatoes and garnish with fresh chopped parsley, if desired.