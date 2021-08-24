This summer has had so many rainy days that I’ve had plenty of indoor time to work on projects around the house.
One of those projects was clearing out the spice cabinet, which was so full the cabinet door would no longer close all the way.
I filled three trays with an array of herbs, spices, extracts and salts. There were also multiples of several seasonings including three jars of curry powder, three tins of black pepper and of course, two jars of cream of tartar, which is used on the rare occasion I make snickerdoodles or a meringue.
I started wondering how old some of them were and whether they should be tossed and replaced. I had recently started writing the date on containers of baking soda or baking powder when I open them, and I’m now extending this practice to new spices and seasonings.
If, like me, you have a bunch of spices in the cabinet that need to be used, how about creating a spice blend?
We had accidentally picked up a container of unsalted peanuts that I wanted to season so I threw together a sweet and spicy blend and included granulated honey I found tucked way in the back of the cabinet.
Adding a spice blend is a great way to elevate nuts to more than a simple snack. Spiced nuts also make a great gift.
I also put together a spice blend I could use to kick up the flavor in vegetable dishes. I created a blend with ground pistachio, sesame seeds, dried herbs and spices and used it to coat cauliflower steaks that I popped into the air fryer. It can be a vegetarian main dish or served as a side dish with meat, chicken or seafood.
Try making a full-flavored herb mix to use on seafood. I mixed together tarragon, basil, dried lemon peel, oregano, pepper, olive oil and minced garlic to make a marinade for grilled shrimp. The combination of the flavors gave the shrimp a Mediterranean vibe, perfect for a summer day.
Sweet and Spicy Nuts
1 cup unsalted peanuts
1 cup pecans or cashews
White of 1 egg, beaten
3 tablespoons honey granules or brown sugar
2 tablespoons paprika
3 teaspoons Ancho chili powder
1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper
3 teaspoons Kosher salt
3 teaspoons black pepper
2 teaspoons nutmeg
2 teaspoons cinnamon
3 teaspoons cumin
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside.
Add egg white to a large bowl and whisk until slightly foamy. Add peanuts and pecans and stir well to coat the nuts.
Add the honey granules and remaining seasonings to a bowl; stir well to combine. Add the mix to the nuts and toss well to coat. Spread nuts in an even layer on a sheet pan and set in an oven preheated to 325 degrees.
Bake for 10 minutes. Remove from oven and stir. Return baking sheet to the oven and bake for an additional 10 minutes or until the nuts begin to brown.
Spicy Cauliflower Steaks
1 large cauliflower
4 tablespoons olive oil
1/4 cup pistachios
2 tablespoons toasted sesame seeds
1 teaspoon fennel seeds, ground
1 teaspoon white pepper
2 teaspoons cumin
2 teaspoons coriander
1 teaspoon turmeric
2 teaspoons paprika
2 tablespoons toasted sesame seeds
2 teaspoons dried parsley
1 1/2 teaspoons Kosher salt
Set a large pot of water on the stove and bring to a boil.
Fill another large pot or bowl with ice water and set in the sink.
When the water is boiling, add the entire uncut head of cauliflower to the pot and cook for 2 minutes. Remove and immediately plunge into the ice water. Once the cauliflower is cooled, drain thoroughly.
Spray the basket of an air fryer with a light coat of cooking spray.
Slice the cauliflower into thick slices (1 1/2 to 2 inches thick). Generously brush the bottom, top and sides of the cauliflower slices with the olive oil.
Add pistachios and remaining ingredients to a food processor and pulse several times until the pistachios are coarsely ground.
Sprinkle the mixture over both sides of the cauliflower steaks, then set them in the air fryer. (Depending on the size of the air fryer you may have to cook the steaks in batches. Do not stack them to cook.)
Cook at 400 degrees for 13 minutes. The steaks are done when they begin to crisp up slightly and look slightly charred.
Lemon Herbed Grilled Shrimp
1 pound shrimp, peeled and deveined
3 tablespoons olive oil
1/2 tablespoon dried thyme
1/2 tablespoon dried tarragon
1/2 teaspoon dried basil
1 teaspoon dried oregano
1/2 teaspoon dried parsley
1 1/2 teaspoons fresh ground black pepper
1 teaspoon dried lemon peel
2 teaspoons lemon juice
2 cloves garlic, minced
Add shrimp to a bowl and pat dry.
Add remaining ingredients to a bowl and whisk together to combine. Pour over the shrimp and stir to coat.
Cover bowl with plastic wrap and leave to marinate for about 30 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Spray the grates of a grill with cooking spray or brush with olive oil, then heat the grill to medium high.
When grill is heated, add shrimp. Cook on each side for 3 to 4 minutes or until the shrimp is opaque and pink.