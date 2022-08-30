If you’re one of the millions of people who own a waffle maker and you’re just using it for waffles — or maybe not using it all — you’re missing out.
Waffle maker hacks have gained popularity on social media over the past few years, inspiring people to find creative new uses for that oft-neglected appliance.
Waffles are tremendously popular — Waffle House, founded in 1955, sells approximately 145 waffles a minute every day at its 2,100 restaurants in 25 states.
Whether it’s waffles and chicken, waffles with ice cream, fruit-covered waffles with whipped cream or waffles topped with melted butter and syrup, there’s dozens of ways to serve waffles.
Turns out there’s also dozens of ways to use a waffle maker, too.
I’d heard you can make brownies in a waffle maker so I had to find out for myself. I used a standard box of brownie mix for my experiment and was thrilled with the a waffle-shaped brownie that resulted.
I used the brownies to make a brownie sundae. The vanilla ice cream melted into the little grids on the brownie, and I drizzled a little maple syrup over the top.
Waffle makers are also perfect for making a quick grilled cheese for lunch or easy afterschool snack. I tried a grilled cheese with slices of fresh summer tomato and tasty cheddar on slices of homemade white bread. It was similar to a panini — toasty and a little crisp on the outside with melty cheese in the center.
Another fun way to use a waffle maker is to make cinnamon roll bites. You use store-bought cinnamon roll dough, pop a roll in the waffle maker and cook it for just a few minutes.
When it’s done, the cinnamon roll has little squares that are perfect for holding the glaze that comes in the package.
They might not be as fluffy as they would get if they were baked in the oven, but it’s a fun alternative and they’re less messy to eat, making them perfect for a brunch table.
Waffle Brownie Sundae
18.4-ounce package brownie mix
Vanilla ice cream for serving
2 to 3 tablespoons maple syrup
Prepare the brownie mix according to package directions.
Preheat a waffle maker. Add about 1/2 cup (adjust the amount according to the size of your waffle maker) of brownie mix to the waffle maker, then close the lid.
Cook for about 4 minutes, or until the brownie mix is cooked throughout.
Allow the brownie to cool in the waffle maker for easy removal. Repeat with remaining brownie batter.
Put together the sundae: Set a brownie in a bowl, then add the desired amount of vanilla ice cream. Drizzle maple syrup on top before serving.
Tip: Most brownie mixes use eggs and oil. Make sure you have them on hand.
Tomato and Cheddar Grilled Cheese
2 slices of bread (a hearty bread works best)
2 tablespoons butter
2 slices fresh tomato
1 slice cheddar cheese
Preheat a waffle maker. Spread one tablespoon of butter on one side of each of the slices of bread.
Add the tomato slices on the unbuttered side of one of the slices, then set the slice of cheddar on top. Place the second slice of bread, buttered side up, on top of the cheese and place it in a waffle maker.
Close the lid and cook for 3 to 4 minutes or until the bread is golden brown and the cheese is melted.
Cinnamon Roll Bites
12-ounce package refrigerated cinnamon roll dough
Preheat a waffle maker. Remove the dough from the package and separate in to individual rolls. Place one roll in the center of your waffle maker (depending on the size of your waffle maker, you can alter how many rolls you cook at the same time).
Close the lid and cook the rolls for 3 to 4 minute or until golden brown. Remove from waffle maker and drizzle with the glaze from the package.