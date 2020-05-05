This Sunday is Mother’s Day, so if you’re looking for a quick and easy treat to make for mom, here are a few easy recipes.
Nothing says it’s a special morning like the smell of cinnamon rolls wafting through the house (and bacon, too). But you don’t have to go through the work of baking cinnamon rolls from scratch to make a scrumptious cinnamon roll bread pudding.
Most grocery stores sell ready-made cinnamon rolls, or you can pick some up at a local bakery. If you can get your hands on generously sized rolls, they will work perfectly.
Cut the rolls into quarters and tuck them into a baking dish. Add peeled and chopped apples, cover with a simple egg batter, then bake. This makes a perfect Sunday brunch treat and also makes a great dessert. Try it warm with vanilla ice cream.
I only recently started to get into gluten-free baking and I could quickly see how crafting a version of a moist and delicious gluten-free cake could take some time and patience, so I did the next best thing: I bought a gluten-free cake mix and doctored it up.
I followed the directions on the package but added lemon extract and a layer of shredded flaked coconut before putting it in the oven, which toasted nicely. I glazed it with lemon glaze and added more shredded coconut to the top. The results were impressive — no one could believe it was gluten-free.
If you’re looking for a simple but decadent treat to make for mom, a whipped cream and pastry parfait can be pulled together with minimal work, yet it looks like you spent hours in the kitchen.
Pick up puff pastry sheets in the refrigerated section of the grocery store. All you have to do is unroll it, brush it with butter, sprinkle it with cinnamon and sugar and stick it in the oven.
While it’s baking, make some vanilla whipped cream. Put the parfait together by alternating layers of mom’s favorite jam with fresh fruit, cream and pieces of pastry.
Mom will appreciate the effort and thoughtfulness.
Cinnamon Roll & Apple Bread Pudding
4 large cinnamon rolls
2 medium baking apples (such as Cortland) peeled and chopped
4 eggs
1/2 cup milk
2 tablespoons heavy cream
3 teaspoons cinnamon
1 teaspoon vanilla
Spray baking dish with cooking spray. Cut each cinnamon roll into quarters, then tuck the pieces into the baking dish. (If the rolls are frosted, set in the pan with the frosting facing up.) Tuck the apple pieces in between the cinnamon roll pieces.
Add eggs, milk, cream, cinnamon and vanilla to a large bowl and beat together, then pour the mixture over the cinnamon rolls and apple pieces.
Cover with aluminum foil and set in oven preheated to 400 degrees and bake for about 30 minutes, or until eggs are set and the apples have softened.
Coconut Lemon Cake
22-ounce box yellow cake mix (gluten free or regular)
2 teaspoons lemon extract
7-ounce package flaked coconut
1 3/4 cup confectioner’s sugar
1 tablespoon butter, melted
1/4 cup fresh lemon juice
zest of one lemon
Spray a bundt cake pan with cooking spray. Prepare the cake mix according to package directions.
When the mix is prepared, stir in the lemon extract then pour the batter into the prepared cake pan. Sprinkle the top of the cake with half of the coconut, then bake according to the cake mix instructions.
Remove from oven and allow the cake to cool for several minutes before transferring to a cake platter to finish cooling.
When cake is cooled, prepare the glaze by adding the butter, lemon juice, confectioner’s sugar and lemon zest to a bowl and whisking until smooth. Pour the glaze evenly over the top of the cake, allowing the glaze to run down the sides. Sprinkle remaining coconut evenly over the glaze. Serve.
Whipped Berry & Pastry Parfait
8 ounces whipping cream
2 teaspoons powdered sugar
1/2 teaspoon vanilla paste or vanilla extract
13-ounce package puff pastry
1 tablespoon coarse sugar
2 tablespoons butter, melted
2 teaspoons cinnamon
3 tablespoons blueberry preserves
1/4 cup fresh blueberries
Line baking sheet with parchment paper and spread puff pastry on the parchment.
Brush the pastry with the butter, then sprinkle with cinnamon and sugar. Set in an oven preheated to 400 degrees and bake for 15 to 20 minutes or until golden brown. Remove from oven and set aside to cool.
Add the whipping cream to a bowl and beat with an electric mixer for 5 to 7 minutes or until the cream is thickened and fluffy. Add powdered sugar and vanilla and beat for an additional minute.
To assemble the parfait: Add a tablespoonful of the preserves to a glass (such as a wine glass) then drop in a few blueberries. Add a heaping spoonful of the whipped cream, then break a piece of the pastry off of the sheet.
Add another tablespoonful of preserves to the glass and a few berries, then top with whipped cream. Repeat layers until the glass is full. Garnish with berries and pieces of pastry, and serve.