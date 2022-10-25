Halloween is just around the corner, so this week I’m sharing recipes for some sweet and spooky treats.

If it seems like Halloween has grown significantly over the past couple of decades, that’s because it has.

Gory Cinnamon Rolls

Intestines, anyone? Bake up a sweet panful by dissecting and reshaping packaged cinnamon-roll dough.
Spider Doughnuts

Glazed doughnuts and chocolate doughnut holes combine to make some sweet spiders.

Halloween Whoopie Pies

Whoopie pies get an easy Halloween costume in the form of orange sanding sugar on the edge of the filling.