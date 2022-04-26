This week’s recipes are what I call too good to be true recipes. They use just a few ingredients, and are delicious.
I’ve made other two- or three-ingredient recipes but some were made with highly processed ingredients so I was excited to find a few easy things you can make that are more wholesome.
Because all of this week’s recipes are on the sweet side, they make for a great option if a carb craving hits.
I was blown away when I made the coconut-banana cookies. They’re so easy to make and you can make them with just two ingredients — unsweetened shredded coconut and ripe bananas.
Ripe plantains also work in this recipe. I tried it both ways and the plantain version is a bit more dense — plantains contain more starch than bananas — but in terms of flavor the difference was barely detectable.
I also made a batch including a few dark chocolate chips in each cookie. They were incredibly satisfying. When I tried one of these for the first time, I said out loud, “Wow, these are amazing,” so the cookies get a huge thumbs-up.
If you want to add protein to the cookies, you can add an egg white and increase the coconut by about a quarter of a cup without losing texture or flavor.
Another scrumptious dish can be crafted simply by mixing a can of pumpkin with melted chocolate. While it was baking, I kept peeking in the oven to see what was going on because I wasn’t sure what was going to happen. But I was thrilled when it came out almost like a molten lava cake or chocolate pudding cake. It melts right in your mouth.
This is another new favorite dish that can be put together in a flash if you want a piece of chocolate cake but don’t feel like actually baking a cake. Also, like the banana cookies, this recipe is gluten-free.
Speaking of gluten-free, I figured out how to make some toothsome, hearty hazelnut oat cakes with just a handful of ingredients, including oats that are specifically labeled "gluten free," such as those available by Quaker or Bob's Red Mill.
I used craft maple syrup — a small-batch salted caramel version — that really elevated the humble rolled oats. A little hazelnut flour gave the oat cakes a nice crumb and extra protein.
The oat cakes aren’t as sweet as the cookies or cake but I tried one with whipped butter and blueberry jam and they made an excellent morning bite.
Coconut Banana Cookies
3 ripe bananas
2 3/4 cups finely shredded unsweetened coconut
1 tablespoon sweetened vanilla paste (optional)
1/4 cup dark chocolate chips (optional)
Add bananas to a food processor and process until smooth. Stir in the shredded coconut and vanilla paste (if using) and mix well.
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Drop a heaping tablespoon of the mixture onto the baking sheet, then top with chocolate chips (if using). Repeat with remaining mixture.
Set the baking sheet in an oven preheated to 325 degrees and bake for 15 to 18 minutes or until the cookies begin to turn light golden brown on the edges. Remove from oven and transfer to wire racks to cool.
Hazelnut Oat Cakes
3 1/2 cups old-fashioned rolled oats, divided
1 3/4 cup milk
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 tablespoon olive (or hazelnut) oil
1/2 cup hazelnut flour
1/4 cup salted caramel maple syrup (or regular maple syrup)
1 teaspoon cinnamon
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside.
Put milk in a small saucepan and set over medium heat.
While the milk is heating, put 3 cups of the oats and the salt in a mixing bowl.
When the milk is hot, pour it over the oats and stir well. Let the oats sit for 15 to 20 minutes, stirring occasionally, to allow them to absorb the milk and cool.
Stir in the olive oil, hazelnut flour, maple syrup and cinnamon and mix well to combine.
Add remaining oats to a small bowl.
Scoop 1 1/2 to 2 tablespoons of mixture and press into a ball, then flatten slightly into a puck shape (if the mixture is too dry, you can stir in a tablespoon of warm water at a time to moisten.)
Gently press both sides of the oat cake into the bowl of remaining oats and set on the baking sheet. Repeat with remaining dough.
Set the baking sheet in an oven preheated to 350 degrees and bake for 15 to 20 minutes or until the oat cakes begin to turn light golden brown. Transfer to a wire rack to cool.
Two-Ingredient Chocolate Cake
15-ounce can of pure pumpkin (not pie filling)
10-ounce package dark chocolate chips
Line a 6-inch round cake pan with parchment paper and set aside.
Add the chocolate chips to a glass mixing bowl and heat for 90 to 120 seconds on high, making sure to stir the chocolate about every 30 seconds.
Stir the pumpkin into the melted chocolate until well mixed, then transfer to the prepared baking pan.
Set the pan in an oven preheated to 350 degrees and bake for 30 to 35 minutes or until the cake is set. Remove from oven and cool in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes before serving.