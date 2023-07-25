There are times when a light snack is in order, or you have last-minute guests stopping by for a visit and you need a quick munchie to throw together to serve your guests.
Of course, pouring a container of salsa in a bowl and setting it out with some tortilla chips is an easy way to solve the problem, but really?
There are many other tasty options out there that will not only wow your guests but will have them asking for the recipe.
When it comes to dips, a survey published last year revealed that at gatherings, the top five dips that Americans most expect to see are chips and salsa or chips and guacamole, followed by spinach and artichoke dip, queso dip, Buffalo chicken dip and hummus.
The survey also showed that chips may not need to be part of the scene because six out of 10 respondents indicated they eat their dips right out of the container with a spoon. (How to avoid double-dipping there, I have no idea.)
The poll also revealed that people love their dips so much, they would gladly replace a typical lunch meal with their favorite dip.
This summer, the dip trend sensation taking over social media is called “Boat Dip,” an easy-to-make dish made with a handful of ingredients you may already have on hand, like sour cream and cheddar cheese.
Its name appears to come from the idea that it’s a snap to throw together and is a perfect dish to pack for a boat ride, day at the lake or beachside gathering.
Since we were recently invited to spend a day with friends at Highland Lake and we knew a boat ride would be on the agenda, I whipped up a batch of boat dip and packed it in the cooler. Once we were on the boat, floating around the lake on a rare, rain-free afternoon, I set out the boat dip with some tortilla chips and watched it quickly disappear.
Served chilled, it offers a burst of flavor with an irresistible creamy texture that’s perfect on a crunchy tortilla chip. No wonder it’s a viral hit.
Another delicious dip you can put together on short notice is a pesto and cream cheese combination. I had some leftover pesto in the fridge and was about to toss it because I didn’t need the leftover for any specific reason when I realized it was sitting next to a package of cream cheese.
It seemed like a good match, so I softened the cream cheese, blended in the pesto, added a little fresh lemon juice and some seasoning and popped it in the oven for a few minutes. I was thrilled with the results. It’s delicious served with pita chips or crostinis, so next time you’re in a pinch for an interesting, last-minute appetizer, give it a try.
My son’s girlfriend loves jalapenos, so I knew she would want to try another one of summer’s hottest dips made from avocado, sour cream, cilantro and jalapenos. It has a little bite to it and is so tasty, you just want to skip the chips and eat from the container with a spoon.
Pesto Cream Cheese Dip
- 8-ounce package cream cheese, softened
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 2/3 cup basil pesto
- Salt to taste
Add the ingredients to a medium bowl and mix well to combine. Spray a small casserole dish (up to 8 inches) with cooking spray and transfer the mixture into the dish. Spread the mix in an even layer, then set in an oven preheated to 350 degrees and bake for 18 to 20 minutes or until bubbly.
Avocado, Sour Cream and Jalapeno Dip
- 8-ounce package cream cheese, softened
- 1 1/2 cups sour cream
- 1 avocado (softened and ready to eat), skinned and pitted
- 10-ounce can pickled jalapenos (or regular)
- 2 limes, juiced
- 3/4 cup fresh cilantro, coarsely chopped
- 1/2 tablespoon garlic powder
- 1/2 tablespoon chicken bouillon
Add the cream cheese and sour cream to a blender or food processor. Coarsely chop the avocado and add the pieces to the blender. Add the remaining ingredients and blend on high until smooth and creamy. Serve with tortilla chips.
Boat Dip
- 16-ounce container sour cream
- 10-ounce can diced tomatoes and green chilis
- 2 cups cheddar cheese
- 2 tablespoons fresh cilantro, chopped
Add the ingredients to a medium bowl and stir well to combine. Cover the mixture and chill until you are ready to serve it with dipping options of your choice, such as fresh vegetables or pita chips.