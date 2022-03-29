THERE IS NO sweeter time in New Hampshire than maple syrup season in early spring.
Maple syrup has a lot more uses than pouring over pancakes. It can be whisked into salad dressings, drizzled over meats and vegetables or whipped with some fresh cream into a decadent topping. It’s also hailed as a natural sweetener with nutritional benefits including trace minerals such as manganese and zinc.
As New Hampshire Maple Month draws to a close, I decided to find some more unusual ways to uses fresh-made syrup. Here’s what I came up with:
Try stirring some in to a batch of homemade Sloppy Joes. The rich sweetness from the maple adds a nice balance to the acidic tomato sauce and is an instant upgrade to a classic weeknight meal.
Another marvelous maple marriage is orange and maple.
I made a moist, rich orange cake, in which you boil two whole oranges and grind them up in a food processor. The orange paste is used to make the cake batter.
To add sweetness, I drizzled orange-maple glaze over the cake. It was so rich and delicious, I thought it was one of the best cakes I’ve ever made, and it was so easy to put together.
Maple syrup is also a perfect way to elevate nuts. Try glazing pecans with maple and cinnamon and use them to top salads and vegetable dishes. I like to add them to oven roasted beets and parsnips. It adds something special to an otherwise basic vegetable dish.
Maple-Glazed Orange Cake
3 oranges
1 1/2 cups flour
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
14-ounce can sweetened condensed milk
For glaze:
1/4 cup butter, melted
1/4 cup maple syrup
2 tablespoons fresh orange juice (juiced from remaining orange)
1 1/2 cups powdered sugar
Put two unpeeled oranges in a pot, cover with water and bring to a boil. Boil the oranges for 6 minutes, then drain and let cool.
Transfer the boiled oranges to a cutting board and coarsely chop. Add the chopped oranges to a food processor and pulse and process until a smooth paste is formed. Transfer to a bowl.
Use a flour sifter to sift flour, baking powder and salt into the orange paste, then add condensed milk and mix to form a smooth batter.
Grease and flour an 8-inch baking pan. Put the batter in the pan and spread in an even layer.
Bake in an oven preheated to 350 degrees for about 45 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean and the cake is pulling away slightly from the sides. Transfer cake to a wire rack to cool.
To make the glaze: Add the butter, maple syrup and orange juice to a medium bowl and whisk together. Sift the powdered sugar into the syrup mix and whisk to form a glaze.
Adjust the glaze by adding more orange juice to make the glaze thinner or more powdered sugar to thicken it up. Brush and drizzle the glaze over the cake before serving.
Tomato Maple Sloppy Joes
1 tablespoon butter
1 medium onion, chopped
1 medium green pepper, chopped
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 1/2 pounds ground beef, cooked and drained
6-ounce can tomato paste
3/4 cup ketchup
1/2 cup water
1/2 cup maple syrup
1 teaspoon yellow mustard
2 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
1/2 teaspoon Kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon chili powder (optional)
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
Hamburger buns or Kaiser rolls for serving
Add the butter to a deep sauté pan set over medium-high heat. When the butter is melted, add the onion, green pepper and garlic. Saute for 4 to 5 minutes or until the vegetables are softened and beginning to brown slightly.
Stir in the ground beef. Add tomato paste, ketchup, water, maple syrup, mustard, Worcestershire sauce, salt, chili powder and black pepper. Lower the heat to medium. Stir well to combine the ingredients.
Cook for 10 to 15 minutes or until thickened and simmering. Remove from heat. Serve on hamburger buns.
Oven Roasted Beets & Parsnips with Maple-Glazed Pecans
2 medium beets, peeled and cut to bite-sized cubes
1/2 pound parsnips, peeled and cut to bite-sized cubes
3 tablespoons olive oil
1 teaspoon Kosher salt, divided
1/2 teaspoon fresh ground pepper
1 1/2 cups pecans, coarsely chopped
1 tablespoon butter, melted
2 tablespoons maple syrup
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside.
Put parsnips and beets in a bowl. Add olive oil then toss to coat. Transfer to the prepared baking sheet, spread in an even layer and top with 1/2 the salt and the pepper.
Set in an oven preheated to 400 degrees and roast for 15 to 20 minutes or until the vegetables begin to brown slightly. Remove from oven and transfer to a serving dish.
Line another baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside. Put the pecans, butter and maple syrup in a bowl and stir well to coat the pecans. Transfer to the baking sheet and spread in an even layer. Top with remaining Kosher salt and the cinnamon and set in an oven preheated to 350 degrees.
Bake for 5 to 10 minutes or until the pecans begin to turn golden brown. Remove from oven. Add pecans to the parsnips and beets and stir to combine.