Like many Americans, we’ll be firing up the grill this weekend.
As I was getting ready for our family’s upcoming Memorial Day barbecue, I thought it would be fun to update a few cookout classic side dishes.
Since so many people have food allergies these days, it can be tricky to make an old-fashioned barbecue allergy-friendly, but some new-to-market innovations can make it easier to update traditional recipes.
For example, if you have a dairy allergy, you would have to steer clear of banana cream pie. Whether it’s made from scratch or with packaged whipped topping such as Cool Whip, banana cream pie contains dairy. But don’t worry — you can make a perfectly delicious, creamy pie with coconut based whipped topping and you wouldn’t notice the difference in taste or texture.
Growing up, I don’t remember ever being wowed by classic coleslaw — most of the time it was bland looking (and tasting) but with today’s interesting slaw mixes you can come up with some dynamic options.
I like to mix broccoli slaw with a Brussels sprout mix to make a crunchy, interesting slaw. For the dressing, you can replace regular mayonnaise with one of the many vegan options available and you would hardly notice the difference.
Speaking of dressings, you can’t deny the popularity of ranch. If you want to skip the bottled stuff and make an updated version from scratch, try adding a pinch of paprika and rice wine vinegar to the mix. It elevates the flavor and adds an extra spark of tang to the dressing. You can also make it dairy-free by using vegan mayonnaise and sour cream.
Honey Crunch Coleslaw
12 ounce bag Cruciferous Crunch Coleslaw Mix, such as Trader Joe’s
12 ounce bag broccoli slaw mix
1 cup dried cranberries
3/4 cup mayonnaise (regular or vegan)
2 tablespoons honey
2 tablespoons lemon juice
1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
1/2 teaspoon salt
2 teaspoon celery seed
1/2 teaspoon pepper
Add both bags of slaw mix and the dried cranberries to a large bowl and toss together.
Add the remaining ingredients to a bowl and whisk together.
Drizzle the dressing over the slaw mix and stir well to combine. Place the mixed slaw in the refrigerator and let it rest for about 30 minutes. Stir before serving.
Elevated Ranch Dressing
1 cup mayonnaise (regular or vegan)
1/2 cup sour cream (regular or vegan)
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1/2 tablespoon rice vinegar
1/2 tablespoon fresh dill, minced
1/2 tablespoon fresh parsley, minced
1 tablespoon fresh chives, minced
1/2 teaspoon onion powder
1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
1/4 teaspoon paprika
Add the ingredients to a food processor and process on low for about a minute to combine. Adjust the seasonings to suit your taste.
(You can also add the ingredients to a bowl and whisk them together or add them to a lidded container and shake to mix.)
Dairy-Free Toasted Coconut Banana Cream Pie
1 (9-inch) piecrust
4 bananas
1 tablespoon lemon juice
2 (9 ounce) containers Cocowhip whipped topping
5.1 ounce package instant banana pudding mix
2 cups unsweetened shredded coconut
1 cup toasted almond slices
6 ounces can coconut whipped cream
Stretch the piecrust into a 9-inch pie dish. To prevent the crust from shrinking while it bakes, use pie weights or set a piece of cheese cloth over the crust and pour in a package of dried beans.
Set the piecrust in a preheated 375-degree oven and bake for 10 to 12 minutes or until the crust is light golden brown. Remove from oven and cool to room temperature. (You can also substitute a regular crust for a graham cracker crust.)
Lower the oven to 300 degrees.
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Spread the shredded coconut on the parchment paper and set in the oven for about 5 minutes or until it begins to brown slightly. Remove from oven and cool.
Peel the bananas. Add 2 of the bananas to a food processor and process until smooth, then set aside.
Slice the remaining bananas and set them in a bowl, then drizzle with lemon juice.
Line the bottom of the pie crust with banana slices (any leftover slices can be used for garnish).
Add the whipped coconut topping and banana pudding mix to a large bowl, along with the banana from the food processor. Stir well to combine.
Spoon the banana mixture into the piecrust and spread in an even layer. Sprinkle the top of the pie with the toasted coconut and almond slices. Garnish the top with dollops of coconut whipped cream and any leftover banana slices, if desired.
Chill the pie in a refrigerator for about an hour before serving.