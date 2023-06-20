Lemon Butter Grilled Scallops

Our grill was on its last legs, so it was time to get a new one. Picking a grill was no easy task with so many on the market now, including solar grills. We didn’t make the leap to solar, but we did find one that has blue LED lighting around the knobs. This feature makes nighttime cooking a breeze.

The thrill of a new grill can add some sizzle to your summer and spark renewed interest in hosting a barbecue. Of course, there is no bigger day for barbecues in America than Fourth of July, which is right around the corner, so the grill arrived just in time.