May is my favorite month of the year. Spring is in full swing, the tulips are blooming, the days are longer and it’s my birthday month.
May is also National Salad Month and salad dressings are one of my favorite things to make.
My husband pointed out the other day that it’s been years since we bought salad dressing at the store because I prefer to make it at home. I love to buy flavored vinegars and experiment with different kinds of oils and fresh herbs to see what I can come up with.
My most recent vinegar purchase was a mango rice vinegar that has so much flavor all you do to add a punch of flavor to your salad is sprinkle some on with a few drops of avocado oil in your salad and you’re good to go.
One thing I love about making salads is that you can really craft a colorful masterpiece to serve at dinner.
When I was serving in the U.S. Coast Guard at a small boat station we would have to occasionally help out in the kitchen putting together simple dishes like fresh salads.
When it was my turn to run to the grocery store and pick up salad vegetables, I would always return with a variety of leafy greens, colorful bell peppers and any other interesting produce I could find.
The salads went from bland, iceberg lettuce with a few pale tomato slices to colorful creations loaded with different vegetables.
The iceberg salad that would go untouched (and later dumped into the trash) was transformed into a fresh mix of veggies with few leftovers. The guys at the station loved it but the head cook hated it because he complained that I was blowing his food budget.
When I make dressings for the salads I whip up at home, I have a few ingredients that usually make their way into the mix. If I need a little sweetness, I add honey or maple syrup.
Fresh lemon or lime juice is another staple item in most of the dressings I make, too. For vinegar I tend to reach for red wine vinegar or apple cider vinegar (I prefer the unfiltered versions) if I’m making something basic and if I need a mild vinegar I reach for rice vinegar. Switching up the vinegar you’re using in a salad dressing is an easy way to create something new.
For oil I often reach for avocado or olive oil but occasionally I reach for grapeseed oil, depending on what’s in the pantry.
Lately I’ve been making dressings from vegetables. I love the carrot ginger dressing served at many Japanese restaurants so I came up with my own version.
Blending an avocado with lime juice, cilantro and grated onion, plus seasonings, yields an excellent dressing for a Southwest-style salad with black beans.
Another excellent dressing can be made by pureeing roasted beet with tangy vinegar, a light oil and lemon juice.
Roasted Beet Dressing
1 1/2 cup roasted beets, chopped
2 tablespoons orange juice
3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
2 tablespoons white balsamic vinegar
1/2 teaspoon Kosher salt
2 tablespoons honey
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
1/4 cup avocado or olive oil
Add all ingredients to a blender or food processor and process until smooth. Adjust seasonings to suit your taste.
For salad:
1 cup baby spinach
1 cup radicchio leaves
4-5 endive leaves
1/4 cup fresh blueberries
1/4 cup roasted beets, chopped
1/2 cup red seedless grapes, halved
1/4 cup fresh strawberries, sliced
1/4 cup celery, chopped
roasted beet dressing for serving
Arrange all ingredients on a serving platter, then drizzle with dressing.
Creamy Avocado-Lime Dressing
1 avocado, seeded, peeled and chopped
1/2 medium sweet onion, grated
1 lime, juiced
1/2 cup fresh cilantro, chopped
1 clove garlic
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
1/2 teaspoon Kosher salt
2 tablespoons rice vinegar
2 tablespoons water
2 tablespoons avocado or olive oil
Add all ingredients to a blender or food processor and blend until smooth and creamy. Thin with additional water, if needed. Adjust seasonings to suit your taste.
For salad:
1 chopped tomato
2 cups chopped romaine lettuce
3/4 cup black beans
3/4 cup corn
1/2 cup colored bell pepper, chopped
1/2 cup purple cabbage, shredded
3 tablespoons red onion, diced
3 tablespoons fresh cilantro, chopped
Avocado dressing, avocado slices and tortilla chips for serving
Pile all ingredients into a serving bowl and toss, then serve.
Carrot Ginger-Lime Dressing
1 cup carrot, shredded
1/2 cup sweet onion, grated
4 tablespoons fresh ginger, grated
3 tablespoons rice vinegar
2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
1/4 cup olive or avocado oil
1 teaspoon soy sauce
1 teaspoon sesame oil
1/4 teaspoon Kosher salt
1 tablespoon honey
1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
1 teaspoon light sweet miso
Add ingredients to a food processor or blender and process until smooth. Adjust seasonings to suit your taste.
For salad:
2 cups romaine lettuce, chopped
2 small cucumbers, sliced
1/4 cup purple cabbage, sliced
1/4 cup scallions, chopped
Add the salad ingredients to a serving bowl and toss to combine, then drizzle with carrot dressing and serve.