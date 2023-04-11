Tzatziki

Greek Easter is Sunday. Here are some appetizers to consider if you’re looking for ideas. Serve pita chips or cucumber wedges with homemade tzatziki, above, or try some bite-sized Sweet and Savory Phyllo Cups.

Tzatziki

 Janine Lademan

Several months ago, my husband and I were walking into a restaurant when I felt a strange moment of recognition as a man walked by me.

Then I heard my maiden name called out, something I have not heard for decades.

Sweet and Savory Phyllo Cups

Balsamic Glazed Figs
Balsamic Glazed Figs make a quick addition to Greek Easter appetizers.