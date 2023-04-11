Several months ago, my husband and I were walking into a restaurant when I felt a strange moment of recognition as a man walked by me.
Then I heard my maiden name called out, something I have not heard for decades.
I turned toward the voice and was stunned to see my childhood best friend, Stephanie, standing with the man — her brother.
Stephanie and I had fallen out of touch over the years. We took a few minutes to catch up and exchanged phone numbers.
“You have to come to Greek Easter,” she said before we parted ways and vowed to keep in touch.
Since that night, we’ve been in daily contact and had the good fortune to get together on several occasions.
Greek Easter is Sunday and my husband and I are excited to join her family for their special gathering. Stephanie and her mother will be busy this week making tsoureki, a special bread served at Easter, as well as baklava and other delicious Greek dishes.
Since Stephanie and her mother are preparing the meal, I am bringing the appetizers.
One of the dishes I’ll be bringing is tzatziki, a bright, fresh-tasting yogurt and cucumber dip seasoned with garlic, lemon juice, salt and fresh herbs.
I’m also bringing balsamic-glazed figs, a delicious and easy-to-make dish that can be put together in about 20 minutes.
I also picked up some little phyllo dough cups, which can easily be turned into bite-sized appetizers.
I experimented with a sweet and savory filling made from ground lamb, dried pineapple, dates, rice and seasonings. They are topped with fresh feta cheese crumbles and chopped parsley for an extra flavor boost.
Although the appetizers will be a nice addition to the gathering, the main meal will be the real star, second only to the company of good friends.
Sweet and Savory Phyllo Cups
- 1 (1.9 ounce) package phyllo cups
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 medium shallot, chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, chopped
- 1 pound ground lamb (or beef)
- 3/4 cup dates, chopped
- 3/4 cup dried pineapple, minced
- 8.8-ounce pouch 90-second wild rice
- 1/2 cup walnuts, chopped
- 1/4 cup fresh parsley, chopped
- 1/4 cup water
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 1/2 teaspoon onion powder
- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic salt
- 1/2 cup feta cheese crumbles
Add the olive oil to a deep skillet and set over medium-high heat. When the oil is warmed, add the shallot and garlic and sauté until the shallot is softened.
Add the ground lamb and cook until the lamb is browned, breaking it into smaller pieces as it cooks.
Lower the heat to medium and add the rest of ingredients except for the feta cheese. Stir to combine the ingredients and sauté until the rice is warmed and the ingredients are well mixed.
Remove from heat and spoon the filling into the phyllo cups. Top with feta crumbles and set in an oven preheated to 350 degrees. Bake for about 10 minutes or until the cheese begins to brown slightly.
Balsamic Glazed Figs
- 4 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
- 1 tablespoon coconut (or regular) sugar
- 1 1/2 cups water
- Pinch of sea salt
- 2 cups dried figs, stems removed and figs halved
- 1/4 cup balsamic glaze
Put the balsamic vinegar, sugar, water and sea salt in a saucepan, set over medium-high heat and bring to a boil.
When the water is boiling, add the figs with the cut side facing up and lower the heat to medium. Simmer the figs for about 10 minutes, then remove from heat. Allow the figs to absorb the liquid for about 20 minutes or until softened.
Remove the figs from the saucepan and transfer to a plate. Drizzle with balsamic glaze before serving.
Tzatziki
- 3/4 cup cucumber, grated
- 1 cup plain Greek-style yogurt
- 1 1/2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice
- 1/2 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 clove garlic, grated
- 1 tablespoon fresh dill, chopped
- Pinch of sea salt to taste
- Pita chips or cucumber wedges for serving
Place the cucumber on a piece of cheesecloth or a towel and gently squeeze out the extra water.
Transfer the cucumber to a medium bowl and add the yogurt, lemon juice, olive oil, garlic, dill and salt and mix until well combined.
Serve with pita chips or cucumber wedges.