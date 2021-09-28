I WAS ON A WALK with my dog last week when I passed a house with several potted plants at the end of a driveway bursting with tomatoes with a sign that said “help yourself to some tomatoes, we have too many.”
This got me thinking about how a bountiful garden can spark generosity and it also reminded me that at this time of year, many gardeners are looking for ways to use their tomatoes, zucchinis, cucumbers and other vegetables before a fall frost comes along.
I’ve been in this position before. Several years ago I had a particularly productive garden that yielded more tomatoes than I knew what to do with. That was the year I learned how to blanch tomatoes and make and preserve my own sauce. It was a great experience because we had garden-fresh tomato sauce all winter long.
When it comes to flavor, the tastiest tomatoes are fresh from the garden. Modern, mass-produced tomatoes often lack the full flavor and sweetness of garden-grown varieties.
Also, California grows a third of the world’s tomatoes. Extreme weather and drought conditions have had a significant impact on the tomato crop this year, causing prices to rise and creating a ripple effect in other areas of the food industry.
So, if you’re fortunate enough to harvest an abundance of tomatoes, there are endless ways to use them besides adding them to a salad.
I tried a few new dishes this summer using tomatoes I bought at the farmer’s market. My favorite new tomato dish involves caramelizing tomato slices and topping them with bacon and hazelnuts.
I also came across a video online that showed a way to make dough with a tomato, yeast and flour. It was in a different language and didn’t include ingredient amounts but I got the basic idea and figured out how to make delicious tomato rolls filled with sour cream and green onion.
Another dish you need to try is a creamy, roasted tomato and leek soup topped with toasted pine nuts. Roasting the tomatoes and adding a pinch of balsamic vinegar gives the soup incredible flavor, perfect for a fall dinner.
Caramelized Tomato Slices with Bacon
3 ripened medium-sized tomatoes
3/4 cup flour
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
2/3 cup brown sugar
4 tablespoons butter
3 tablespoons olive oil
1 1/2 cups heavy cream
2 tablespoons fresh basil, chopped
3 pieces cooked bacon, chopped
Slice tomatoes into slices about 1/4-inch thick and set on paper towels. Pat the slices with another paper towel to remove excess liquid.
Add flour to a shallow bowl and stir in the salt and pepper. Coat the tomato slices completely with the flour mixture.
Add the butter and olive oil to a non-stick skillet and set over medium-high heat. When the butter is melted, add the tomato slices. Sprinkle brown sugar on the tops of the tomatoes.
When the bottom of the tomatoes begin to brown, turn them over and top with more brown sugar. Saute the tomatoes until the sugar begins to caramelize.
Reduce heat to medium-low and stir in the cream. Simmer the tomatoes for about 7 minutes or until the sauce begins to thicken slightly.
Stir in the chopped basil and remove from heat. Top tomatoes with chopped bacon and season with additional salt and pepper, if desired.
Creamy Roasted Tomato & Leek Soup
6 ripened medium-sized tomatoes, cored and halved
1 leek, sliced
1/4 cup olive oil
2 teaspoons Kosher salt
1 teaspoon fresh ground black pepper
2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
1 1/2 cups heavy cream
1 cup whole milk
3 cups vegetable stock
3 tablespoons toasted pine nuts for serving, if desired
1 tablespoon fresh chopped basil or parsley for serving, if desired
Add tomatoes, the sliced leek and olive oil to a roasting pan. Stir to coat the tomatoes and leeks with oil, then season with salt and pepper.
Set tomatoes in 275-degree oven and roast for about 2 hours or until tomatoes begin to brown and have softened. Remove from oven.
Set aside 1/4 cup of the leeks to use as garnish for the finished soup.
In batches, transfer the remaining leeks and tomatoes to a food processor or blender. Add a 1/2 cup of vegetable stock to each batch and process until smooth. Transfer to a stock pot. Repeat with remaining tomatoes and leeks.
Add any remaining vegetable stock to the pot and set over medium heat. Stir in the balsamic vinegar and heavy cream and bring to a gentle simmer. Put the soup in serving bowls and top each bowl of soup with the reserved roasted leeks as a garnish, as well as pine nuts and fresh parsley or basil before serving. Season with additional salt and pepper, if needed.
Savory Tomato Rolls
2 ripened medium-sized tomatoes, chopped
1 teaspoon yeast
1 teaspoon sugar
2 cups flour
1 1/2 teaspoons garlic salt or herb salt
1 cup sour cream
1/2 teaspoon Kosher salt
1/2 cup green onion
2 tablespoons butter, melted
1 tablespoon fresh chopped parsley or basil for garnish, if desired
Add tomato to a blender or food processor and process until smooth. Transfer to a large bowl and add the yeast and sugar; stir well to combine. Let the mixture sit for 5 to 10 minutes or until it starts to get foamy.
Add flour and garlic salt (or herb salt) and stir with a spatula until a dough forms; cover the bowl with a towel and allow the dough to rest for about 30 minutes. Remove dough from bowl and knead for about 5 minutes or until the dough is smooth and elastic. Return to the bowl and cover again with a towel. Let the dough rest for about an hour or until the dough has roughly doubled in size.
While the dough is rising, make the sour cream spread by stirring together the sour cream, Kosher salt and green onion in a separate bowl.
Once the dough has risen, flour a clean workspace and use a rolling pin to roll the dough into a rectangle about 8 x 12 inches in size.
Spread the sour cream mixture on the dough leaving about 1/2-inch border all the way around.
Gently roll the dough into a log and pinch the ends of the log together. Use a sharp knife to cut the log into pieces about 2 inches wide.
Lightly spray a large baking dish with cooking spray and set the slices in the dish with the spirals facing up. Cover with a dish towel and allow the rolls to sit for about 45 minutes.
Heat oven to 375 degrees. Remove dish towel, then bake rolls for about 35 minutes or until the rolls start to brown slightly. Remove from oven, brush with melted butter and garnish with fresh chopped parsley or basil, if desired.