HALLOWEEN HAS ITS origins in the Celtic pagan festival, Samhain, which dates back more than 2,000 years.
It was held to recognize the final day of the harvest. Also it was believed that at this time the barrier between the spirit world and the living world was the thinnest at that time. During the festival, people would ward off ghosts by lighting a big bonfire and wearing costumes.
If you are having a Halloween gathering this year, I have come up with a few easy and inexpensive ghoulish goodies for you to serve.
With the variety of candies available to work with such as candy corn and candy eyeballs, getting creative with treats is a snap.
If you want to put together a fast Frankenstein monster treat, pick up a package of Drake’s Funny Bones, and partially dip them in green candy melt. You then add sprinkles on the top (a purple and orange mix works great) to mimic hair, and use candy corn for ears. For a final touch, add a couple of candy eyes and your monster is complete.
Another easy and inexpensive treat to make are “witch’s fingers” made with pretzel rods. This is a fun and festive project to do with little kids because they are simple to create.
You use a fork to add a few horizontal lines to make “knuckles” and the fingers look extra old and spooky.
If you want to make a cake for a Halloween celebration, get out the Bundt cake pans to create a pumpkin.
I used carrot cake mixes (spice cake mix would also be a good option) to make the cakes then sandwiched them together. I spread some homemade cream cheese frosting in between.
I plugged the center with a cupcake made from the batter, then colored the frosting orange.
To create vertical lines that mimic the texture of a pumpkin, drag your icing spatula up the length of the cake toward the center. For a final touch, I coated a pretzel rod and sliced almonds with green candy melts to make a stem and leaves.
Pumpkin Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting
2 (15-ounce) packages carrot cake mix
8-ounce package cream cheese, softened
1/2 cup butter, softened
3 cups powdered sugar
1/8 teaspoon salt
1 tablespoon milk
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 large pretzel stick for stem
1/4 cup green candy melts
2 almond slices for leaves
Orange food coloring
Spray two Bundt cake pans with cooking spray and line one muffin cup with paper.
Prepare the cake mixes according to package directions. Fill the muffin cup 3/4 of the way with batter, then divide the remaining cake mix between each pan and bake according to package directions. (The cupcake may be done before the cake because it is smaller, so check it after 15 minutes).
Remove cakes and cupcake from oven and cool in pans for about 10 minutes before transferring to a wire rack. Allow the cakes to cool completely.
While the cakes are cooling, prepare the frosting. Add cream cheese and butter to a mixing bowl. Using an electric mixer, blend them together until they are creamy.
Add one cup of the powdered sugar, the milk and salt and beat together. Add the vanilla and another cup of the sugar and beat until creamy. Beat in the remaining sugar.
Place one of the cakes upside down on a cake dish and top with frosting. Set the other cake on top to create a round shape. Set the cupcake in the center of the Bundt cake to plug up the hole.
Add several drops of food coloring to the frosting and beat to combine; add more food coloring as needed to reach desired color. Spread frosting over the cake.
Line a workplace with waxed paper. Melt the candy melts according to package directions. Dip the pretzel and almond slices in the candy melts and set them on the waxed paper. When the candy melt has set, insert the pretzel in the center of the cake so it looks like a stem, then add the almond slices so they look like leaves.
Witch’s Fingers
12-ounce package pretzel rods
12-ounce package green candy melts
1/2 cup sliced almonds
Line a baking sheet with waxed paper. Melt the candy melts according to package directions. Dip the pretzel rods in the candy melts so the rod is covered 3/4 of the way.
Use a fork to add lines to the candy melt so it looks like knuckles, then set a slice of almond on the tip to look like a fingernail. Allow the rods to set, then transfer to a serving tray.
Frankenstein Treats
13-ounce package Funny Bones
12-ounce package green candy melts
1 cup colored sprinkles
A package of candy eyes
20 pieces of candy corn
Line a baking sheet with waxed paper. Remove the Funny Bones from the package. Add the sprinkles to a shallow dish. Melt the candy melts according to package directions.
Dip a Funny Bone in the candy melt so it is coated 1 1/2 to 2 inches with the candy melt, then immediately dip the top in sprinkles (for hair) and set on the waxed paper.
Add two eyeballs to the coated portion of the Funny Bone. Insert one candy corn on each side for ears. Repeat with remaining Funny Bones and allow to set before serving.