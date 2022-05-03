The month of May brings more than lilacs — it also brings Cinco de Mayo, a celebration marking the date of the Mexican army’s victory over France on May 5, 1862 in the Battle of Puebla during the Franco-Mexican war.
The battle represented a major symbolic victory and bolstered Mexico’s resistance movement during the war, which lasted until 1867 when France finally withdrew and Mexico declared independence.
Cinco de Mayo is still celebrated in Mexico with parades and historical celebrations. In the U.S., it’s become a celebration of Mexican food and drink, sort of a Mexican-themed version of St. Patrick’s Day.
I was digging through my refrigerator to see what I had on hand to put together some Cinco de Mayo-worthy dishes when I realized I had a few half-filled jars of salsa.
I had just picked up some fresh pizza dough at the store and decided to swap out pizza sauce for salsa on a pizza and see what happened. For toppings, I used black beans, corn, peppers, onions and taco-style cheese.
Some fresh cilantro, a squeeze of lime and some crumbled queso fresco added before serving gave the pizza more vibrant textures and flavors. (If you like things spicy, you could add some chopped fresh jalapeños too.)
For a quick and easy dish, you can put together a tortilla casserole with enchilada sauce. It bakes in the oven for about a half an hour and is full of flavor.
Another easy and fun dish to make is black bean burritos. The great thing about them is that they’re easy to customize with different salsas, cheeses and meats, so there’s something for everyone when burritos are on the menu.
(Note: Queso fresco is a salty, tangy, crumbly cheese that’s available in most supermarkets. If you can’t find it, feta is a substitute, though it’s saltier and more tangy.)
Chicken Tortilla Casserole
8 corn tortillas
2 tbsp olive oil
1 medium red onion, diced
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 green pepper, diced
1 lime, juiced
15 oz can enchilada sauce
3 cups cooked chicken, shredded
16 oz can refried beans
2 cups shredded cheese, taco style
1/2 cup queso fresco, crumbled
2 tbsp green onion, chopped
Cilantro for garnish, if desired
Spray a 9x11 baking dish with cooking spray. Preheat the oven to 350 F.
Add the olive oil to a deep skillet and set over medium high heat. When the oil is warmed, add the onion, garlic and pepper and sauté until the vegetables have softened, 5 to 6 minutes.
Add the chicken, lime juice, salt, cumin and coriander, stir well then remove from heat.
Place 2 tortillas in the baking dish and cover with a thin layer of refried beans and top with a layer of the chicken mixture. Spread a thin layer of cheese and drizzle with enchilada sauce, then top with 2 more tortillas.
Repeat the layers, finishing with additional cheese and enchilada sauce. Cover with aluminum foil and bake for 25 to 30 minutes or until the cheese is melted.
Garnish with green onion and cilantro before serving, if desired.
Chicken and Black Bean Burritos
2 large flour tortillas
15 oz can black beans
2 cups shredded chicken
1/2 cup salsa
1/2 cup shredded taco-style cheese
4 tbsp queso fresco
2 tbsp lime juice
1/2 tsp Kosher salt
1 tbsp fresh cilantro, chopped
Drain and rinse the black beans. Preheat oven to 350 F.
Wrap the tortillas in aluminum foil and warm in the preheated oven for 3 to 4 minutes (or microwave on high in 30 second increments until warmed).
Set the tortillas on a clean workspace. Spread 1/4 to 1/2 cup of black beans on each tortilla, then spread one cup of shredded chicken over the beans. Divide the salsa and spread it over the chicken. Divide the shredded cheese and quest fresco and spread it over each tortilla.
Drizzle the lime juice over each tortilla, then top each with half the salt and cilantro.
Fold and stretch the bottom of the tortilla up and over the ingredients, then fold in both the left and right sides and roll upwards one more time to create a log shape.
Mexican Pizza
1 storebought pizza dough
1 1/2 cups salsa
2 cups shredded taco-style cheese
15 oz can black beans
1 cup corn kernels
3-4 mini bell peppers, sliced
1 small red onion, sliced
1/4 cup cilantro, chopped
1/4 cup queso fresco, crumbled
Preheat the oven to 475 F. Line a 12-inch pizza pan with parchment paper.
Use your hands to stretch the dough so it fits the pizza pan, then spread the salsa on the dough. Spread the taco cheese in an even layer over the salsa. Spread the black beans over the cheese and repeat with the corn, peppers and onions.
Bake for 15 to 18 minutes or until the cheese is melted and the crust is light golden brown. Remove from the oven and garnish with cilantro and queso fresco before serving, if desired.