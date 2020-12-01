A sure sign the holidays are approaching is when you go to the grocery store to grab some milk and see the cartons of eggnog lining the shelves in the cooler.
If you are an eggnog fan, try using some leftover eggnog in some holiday goodies.
I highly recommend trying a panettone eggnog bread pudding.
Panettone is an Italian Christmas bread that usually has raisins, candied fruit, and/or nuts baked in. The bread is soft and moist (and is excellent toasted with butter.)
I tore a panettone into large pieces, spread the pieces on a buttered baking dish and set them in the oven to dry out. Once it was nice and toasted, I tucked it into a baking dish, added walnuts and raisins, then covered the whole thing with an eggnog batter and baked it.
Serve it warm from the oven with a glaze made from maple syrup and egg nog.
Speaking of glazes, be sure to try eggnog-glazed doughnuts. I picked up old-fashioned doughnuts at the store and dressed them up with some glaze. These doughnuts would be excellent on a big platter on Christmas morning with a pot of fresh coffee.
Finally, use eggnog to make festive holiday cookies. Once the cookies have cooled slightly, you can dust them with powdered sugar and cinnamon.
Panettone Eggnog Bread Pudding
2 pound store-bought panettone, torn into 1- to 2-inch pieces
3 cups eggnog
1 cup golden raisins, divided
1 cup walnuts or pecans, divided
1/2 cup brown sugar, divided
8 tablespoons butter, divided
Grease a baking dish with 2 tablespoons of the butter and set aside.
Then grease a baking sheet with 2 tablespoons of butter. Spread the panettone pieces in an even layer on the baking sheet and set in an oven heated to 300 degrees.
Bake for 6 to 7 minutes or until the top of the pieces become toasty, then turn the pieces over with a spatula and return the baking sheet to the oven. Bake for an additional 6 to 7 minutes or until the pieces begin to brown and are fully toasted.
After removing from oven, put half of the pieces, in an even layer, into the prepared baking dish. Sprinkle half of the raisins, walnuts and brown sugar over the panettone pieces. Drizzle half the eggnog over the top.
Layer the remaining pieces of panettone. Top panettone with remaining walnuts, raisins and brown sugar. Drizzle the remaining eggnog over the top. Dot the top with butter, then set in an oven preheated to 350 degrees.
Bake for 35 to 40 minutes or until the eggnog is set and the top is slightly brown. Drizzle with maple eggnog glaze before serving.
Maple Eggnog Glaze
1/2 cup eggnog
1/2 cup maple syrup
Whisk the maple syrup into the eggnog; drizzle over panettone pudding.
Eggnog Cookies
1/2 cup eggnog
2 cups flour
1 1/4 cup sugar
3/4 cup butter
2 egg yolk
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
1/2 teaspoon cardamom
Powdered sugar, for dusting, if desired
Add flour, baking powder, salt, cinnamon, cardamom and nutmeg to a bowl and whisk together. In a separate bowl, add the butter, sugar and vanilla extract and cream together with an electric mixer.
Beat in the egg yolks and eggnog and mix until creamy.
Stir the dry ingredients into the wet and mix well.
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Use a tablespoon to drop a generous spoonful of batter onto the parchment, leaving space between to allow the cookies to spread.
Set in an oven preheated to 325 degrees and bake for 12 to 13 minutes or until the cookies begin to brown slightly. Remove from oven and cool on a wire rack. Dust with powdered sugar, if desired, before serving.
Eggnog-Glazed Doughnuts
8 store-bought old-fashioned doughnuts
3 tablespoons butter, melted
1/2 cup eggnog
1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 cup powdered sugar (or powdered monk fruit)
Grated nutmeg, if desired, for serving
Set doughnuts on a wire rack.
Line a baking sheet with waxed paper and set the rack on the waxed paper.
Add butter to a small saucepan and set over medium heat. When the butter is melted, whisk in the eggnog, powdered sugar, and vanilla and remove from heat.
Whisk until the glaze thickens but is still runny enough to spoon over the doughnuts.
Spoon and drizzle the glaze over the doughnuts. Allow the glaze to set for about 20 minutes. Garnish with grated nutmeg before serving, if desired.