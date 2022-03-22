O ne of the ultimate comfort foods and most popular go-to pantry staples is the noodle.
Noodles have been eaten in many parts of the world for thousands of years, and they couldn’t be more versatile and affordable.
Take for example, the humble ramen noodle, which can be found at nearly every grocery store, college dorm room and newlywed apartment.
But what else can you do with them besides pouring boiling water over them and adding a flavor packet?
I was curious to try molding a few packs of ramen noodles I had in the pantry into a pizza crust to see if it worked.
Once the noodles are cooked, you toss them in beaten egg and add them to a springform pan. Then you bake them in the oven until the noodles are firm and hold together.
After you remove the springform ring, you treat it like a regular pizza crust and add sauce, cheese and toppings. I put mine under the broiler to melt the cheese but you could also return your freshly topped ramen pizza to the hot oven to get the same effect.
• There are dozens of Asian noodles to choose from besides ramen. Choose your favorite and just add sauce.
For a quick sauce, I combined a can of coconut milk with tahini and a few seasonings and added some vegetables like carrots and green onions. Sauteed shrimp and crushed peanuts with cilantro elevate a simple bowl of noodles to make a satisfying dinner.
• Another beloved noodle is the egg noodle. These wavy, wide noodles are a filling and satisfying comfort food. I recently used them in a quick and easy beef stroganoff I put together using leftover beef roast.
Ramen Noodle Pizza
- 4 (8-ounce) packs instant ramen noodles
- 2 eggs, beaten
- 14-ounce can pizza sauce
- 2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese
- 1 cup pepperoni slices
Line the bottom of a 9-inch springform pan with parchment paper, then lightly spray the sides and parchment with cooking spray. Set aside.
Remove the ramen noodles from the package and discard the flavor packets.
Set a large pot of water (big enough to boil all four packs of noodles) over medium-high heat.
Once the water is boiling, add the ramen and boil for 2 to 3 minutes or until the noodles have softened. Drain the noodles and rinse with cold water, then transfer to a bowl.
Add the beaten egg to the noodles and stir well to coat. Transfer noodles to the prepared pan and spread in an even layer. Set the pan in an oven preheated to 325 degrees and bake for 15 minutes or until the top starts to turn golden brown.
Remove from oven then remove the ring from the pan. Transfer the ramen crust to a baking sheet or pizza pan.
Top with pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese and pepperoni. Turn the oven to broil and set the baking sheet in the oven.
Broil for 3 to 4 minutes or until the cheese is melted and starts to brown.
Asian Noodles with Coconut Tahini Sauce and Shrimp
- 10-ounce package Asian noodles of choice (such as rice, udon or somen) cooked
- 13.5-ounce can full-fat coconut milk
- 1/2 cup tahini
- 2 tablespoons soy sauce
- 2 tablespoons oyster sauce
- 2 teaspoons chili paste, such as Sambal Oelek
- 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
- 2 tablespoons honey
- 2 tablespoons sesame oil
- 2 teaspoons minced garlic
- 1 pound raw, peeled extra large shrimp, patted dry
- 1/2 teaspoon Kosher salt
- 1/2 teaspoon fresh ground pepper
- 2 cups carrots, peeled and cut into matchstick slices
- 1/2 cup peanuts, crushed
- 2 radishes, sliced
- Fresh cilantro for serving, if desired
1 tablespoon black sesame seeds for garnish, if desired
Add the coconut milk, tahini, soy sauce, oyster sauce, chili paste, lime juice and honey to a blender or food processor and blend until smooth.
Add the sesame oil to a deep sauté pan and set over medium-high heat. When the oil is warmed, stir in the garlic and shrimp and season with salt and pepper. Cook the shrimp for about 3 minutes on each side or until the shrimp begins to brown and is no longer translucent.
Remove the shrimp and set aside. Reduce the heat to mediu- low and stir the prepared coconut sauce into the sauté pan. Once the sauce is warmed, add the cooked noodles and stir to coat.
Transfer noodles to serving bowl and top with carrots and cooked shrimp. Garnish with crushed peanuts, radish slices, cilantro and sesame seeds before serving, if desired.
Quick Beef Stroganoff with Egg Noodles
- 12-ounce package egg noodles, prepared according to package directions
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 1/2 tablespoon minced garlic
- 1 sweet onion, chopped
- 8-ounce package fresh sliced mushrooms
- 2 cups cooked roast beef, cut into pieces
- 12-ounce jar mushroom gravy
- 8-ounce package sour cream
- 1/2 cup beef broth
- 3 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
- 1 teaspoon Kosher salt
- 2 teaspoons fresh ground pepper
- 3 teaspoons paprika
- Fresh chopped parsley for serving, if desired
Add the olive oil and butter to a deep sauté pan and set over medium-high heat.
When the butter is melted and the oil is warmed, add the garlic, onion and mushrooms and sauté for 5 to 7 minutes or until the onions are no longer translucent and begin to brown and the mushrooms have softened.
Stir in the beef and cook for an additional minute or until the beef is warm.
Add the gravy, sour cream, beef broth, Worcestershire sauce, salt, pepper and paprika. Stir well to combine and reduce the heat to medium.
When the sauce begins to bubble, stir in the prepared noodles and mix well. Remove from heat and serve with fresh parsley, if desired.