January’s chilly temperatures make it a perfect time to revisit and reinvent your soup recipes.
It also happens to be National Soup Month — perfectly timed.
Soup is healthy and nutritious, and you can get creative with the kinds of soups you make.
Also, making soup is a great way to use leftover vegetables and meats to minimize food waste.
We had a bone-in ham for a holiday celebration, and I was sure to save the meaty bone so I could make a ham and split pea soup. You can add vegetables like chopped onions and carrots, or skip add-ins altogether, but either way, ham and pea soup is a snap to make and super flavorful.
Once in a while I like to put together a tortellini soup because everyone at my house loves tortellini. I usually cook it in chicken broth and add some kind of protein like chicken or turkey and some vegetables to round out the soup.
Occasionally I switch it up and use beef broth and beef and onions in my tortellini soup. Either way, adding chunky homemade croutons and freshly grated Parmesan cheese is the perfect finishing touch to this hearty soup.
Creamy chicken and wild rice is another hearty, belly-warming soup for a chilly day. I prefer wild rice in this particular soup because it gives a subtle, nutty flavor and a wholesome brown contrast.
Chopped carrots (peas would be amazing as well) add a pop of color and a little extra nutrition to this creamy, delicious soup.
Ham and Pea Soup
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 sweet onion, diced
4 carrots, peeled and chopped
2 cups cooked ham, chopped
1 ham bone (or substitute a ham hock)
16-ounce package dried split green peas
8 cups chicken broth
2 bay leaves
1 teaspoon dried thyme
1 teaspoon dried oregano
1 teaspoon dried basil
1 teaspoon kosher or sea salt
1 teaspoon black pepper
Add the olive oil to a large pot and set over medium-high heat.
When the oil is warmed, add the garlic, onion, carrots and ham, and sauté until the vegetables have softened and the onions are translucent.
Add the rest of the ingredients and bring to a boil.
Lower the heat to medium low and simmer covered for about an hour or until the peas and vegetables are tender.
Discard the ham bone and bay leaves. Adjust seasoning to suit your taste. The soup will thicken as it cools.
Turkey, Broccoli and Tortellini Soup
2 tablespoons butter
1 medium onion, diced
3 carrots, peeled and chopped
2 garlic cloves, minced
2 (32-ounce) containers chicken broth
2 cups cooked turkey, chopped
10-ounce package of fresh tortellini, your choice
2 cups frozen broccoli
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon pepper
1 tablespoon Italian seasoning
Grated Parmesan cheese for garnish, if desired
Croutons for serving, if desired
Add the butter to a stockpot and set over medium-high heat. When the butter is melted, add the onions, carrots and garlic.
Saute until the carrots have softened and the onions are translucent. Then add the chicken broth.
Bring to a boil, then add the tortellini, broccoli, salt, pepper and Italian seasoning. Simmer for 5 to 6 minutes or until the tortellini are tender and the broccoli is heated throughout. Serve with croutons and grated Parmesan, if desired.
Creamy Chicken and Wild Rice Soup
4 tablespoons butter
1 onion, chopped
3 carrots, peeled and chopped
2 stalks celery, diced
2 bay leaves
1/3 cup flour
2 cups milk
6 cups chicken broth
2 pounds chicken breast, cooked and chopped
1 1/2 cups wild rice, cooked
1 1/4 teaspoons sea salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
Add the butter to a stockpot and set over medium-high heat.
When the butter is melted, add the onion, carrots and celery. Saute for about 5 minutes, or until the vegetables are softened and the onion is translucent.
Lower the heat to medium and stir while sprinkling the flour over the vegetables. When the flour begins to brown, add the milk while stirring constantly. Bring to a simmer while stirring.
Once the mixture begins to thicken, stir in the chicken broth. Bring to a simmer.
Stir in the chicken, cooked rice, salt and pepper, and heat until the ingredients are warmed. Adjust seasonings to taste.