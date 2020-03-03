I ’ve always been the family chef. I put dinner together and decide what everyone is going to eat, what groceries to buy and do as much meal planning as I can.
Over the past couple of years, I realized that my idea of planning dinner usually centered on some kind of meat — a pot roast, some kind of chicken or whatever fresh fish was available at the grocery store. The idea that dinner had to include some kind of animal protein was firmly ingrained in my head.
My first husband was from the Midwest and his idea of dinner always included some kind of meat, an iceberg lettuce salad with cucumber, tomatoes and Ranch dressing, and some kind of starch (preferably mashed potatoes with lots of butter.)
I remember a couple of occasions when I put something new on the table, such as tabouleh, a Middle Eastern dish made from bulgar wheat, tomatoes and parsley. This elicited encouraging reactions like “This tastes like sawdust.” Another time I added blueberries to the salad and was told fruit doesn’t belong in a dinner salad.
Dinner remained in a rut until after divorce, when I started to expand the boundaries of what to have for dinner with my own tastes and ideas.
Fortunately, my kids usually went along with the plan. They’re adventurous eaters, but should they try a dish I made that they don’t care for, it’s not a big deal. Nowadays, they’re free to make something on their own since they’re grown now and can (hopefully) take care of feeding themselves.
Breaking up with the meat-every-night concept was much easier than I expected.
I recently discovered textured vegetable protein (aka TVP, from Bob’s Red Mill) that is similar in texture to ground beef and is just as versatile. You can add it to chilis, season it, use it to make taco or burrito filling or simmer it with tomato sauce to make meatless Sloppy Joe. It’s also excellent added to grain bowls if you need a little extra protein.
Another delicious meatless dinner idea is to make friends with big, meaty Portobello mushrooms. We like them sautéed with peppers and onions, then tucked into pita bread and drizzled with a tahini sauce. I usually have homemade pickled red onions kicking around, and they’re a great addition to this dish.
Lately I’ve been making grain bowls about once a week. I like to experiment with different kinds of nutritious rice such as Himalayan red rice or grains such as farrow, freekeh (a versatile favorite for us) and sorghum. Once you have a cooked grain, you can add roasted or sautéed vegetables (or both) and some garbanzo beans, then top things off with a flavorful balsamic and soy glaze.
Try these recipes — you won’t even miss the meat.
Meatless Sloppy Joe
Makes about 4 servings
2 cups prepared textured vegetable protein (TVP)
1 shallot, diced
1 medium green bell pepper, chopped
1 shallot, chopped
1/2 cup celery, diced
2 cups crushed tomatoes
3 tbsp tomato paste
2 tbsp butter (or olive oil)
1 tbsp smoked paprika
1 tbsp tamari sauce
1 tsp onion powder
2 tsp garlic powder
1/2 tsp black pepper
Sandwich rolls or buns for serving
Prepare the TVP according to package directions and set aside.
Add the butter to a sauté pan and set over medium-high heat. When the butter is melted, add the shallots, celery and green peppers and cook for 5 to 7 minutes or until the vegetables are softened and slightly browned.
Add the TVP, crushed tomatoes, tomato paste, and remaining ingredients and stir well to combine. Reduce the heat to medium and simmer for about 10 minutes or until slightly thickened. Adjust seasonings to your preference.
Portobello Pita Pockets
Makes 4 servings
1 lb large portobello mushroom caps
1 sweet onion, sliced
1 green pepper, sliced
3 cloves minced garlic, divided in two portions
3/4 tsp Kosher salt
1/2 tsp black pepper
1/2 cup red onion, sliced thin
2 tbsp red wine vinegar
1 1/2 tsp cane sugar
For the dressing:
1/4 cup tahini
2 tbsp honey
2 tbsp fresh lemon juice
pinch of sea salt
For serving:
Watercress, lettuce or other greens
4 pita pockets
Slice the mushroom caps so they are about 1/4 to 1/2 inch thick and set aside.
In a small bowl, combine the sliced red onion, red wine vinegar and sugar, then add enough water so the onions are covered. Set aside.
Make the tahini dresssing: Add the tahini, half the garlic, the honey, lemon juice and a pinch of salt to a small bowl and whisk together until smooth and creamy, then set aside.
Add the olive oil to a sauté pan and set over medium high heat. When the oil is warmed, add remaining minced garlic, mushrooms, onions and peppers and sprinkle with salt and pepper.
Sautee over medium high heat until the vegetables are softened and begin to brown, about 5 to 7 minutes, then remove from heat.
Tuck some watercress or lettuce into each pita pocket, then divide the pepper and mushroom mixture into equal portions and add to the pita pockets.
Garnish with some red onions, then drizzle some tahini dressing into each pita pocket and serve.
Chickpea Himalayan Rice Bowls with Vegetables and Soy Glaze
Makes 4 servings
4 cups Himalayan red rice, cooked
3 tbsp olive oil, divided in 2 equal portions
2 tsp sea salt, divided
1 small butternut squash, peeled and chopped
2 cups broccoli florets
1 shallot
1 small colored bell pepper, sliced
3 cups bok choy, chopped
1 cup bean sprouts
1 cup fresh watercress or spinach
1 tbsp black sesame seeds
1 portion of tahini dressing (see above recipe)
1/2 tbsp tamari sauce
1/2 tbsp balsamic vinegar glaze
Preheat an oven to 425 degrees.
Add the butternut squash to a medium bowl and drizzle with half of the olive oil, then toss to coat. Transfer the squash to a baking sheet and sprinkle with half the salt, then set in the oven to roast for about 20 minutes or until softened.
While the squash is roasting, add the remaining olive oil to a sauté pan and set over medium- high heat. Add the shallots, broccoli, pepper and bok choy and sauté for 5 to 7 minutes or until the pepper and broccoli have softened and are beginning to brown slightly. Remove from heat and stir in the sprouts, then set aside.
Divide the rice in equal portions to serving bowls, then add the sautéed vegetables, squash and greens.
In a separate bowl, add the tahini dressing, tamari sauce and balsamic glaze and whisk until smooth and well combined.
Sprinkle the sesame seeds over the rice and vegetables, then drizzle with the dressing.