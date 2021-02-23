OVER THE PAST few weeks I’ve been looking for projects to keep me busy during our recent run of snow events.
One of those “busywork” projects included cleaning and organizing the spice cabinet. Tucked in the back of the cabinet was a long- forgotten jar of saffron. Earlier that day I had been longing for sunny days, and now I was holding a small jar of red threads that were once thought to contain energy from the sun.
Saffron comes from the autumn crocus. Within the purple petals of the flower are the yellow stamen and the red pistils, according to britannica.com.
The red pistils are carefully separated from the flower and dried to create saffron. Much of the world’s saffron comes from Iran and Spain, where it’s harvested in the fall. To produce one pound of saffron, it takes about 250,000 saffron flowers or about 70,000 dried red pistils.
Saffron is one of the world’s most expensive spices. A kilogram (roughly 2.2 pounds) of premium saffron can cost over $10,000.
Luckily, it only takes a pinch of potent saffron to transform a dish. It can be used in both sweet and savory foods but it’s especially delicious in rice and seafood.
I used a pinch of saffron to season some risotto and also used it to make a cream sauce served with some seared scallops. I had to give it a try in a sweet dish too, so I made cake with a little saffron-infused milk and whipped up a sweetened coconut cream and saffron sauce to drizzle over the top before serving.
The brilliant yellow and exotic taste — earthy and floral — was uplifting on a cold winter’s night.
Seared Scallops with Saffron Shallot Cream Sauce
1/4 cup butter
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 pound large sea scallops
1 teaspoon sea salt, divided
1 teaspoon black pepper, divided
3 cloves garlic, minced
1/4 cup shallots, chopped
1/2 teaspoon saffron (a generous pinch)
1/2 cup dry white wine
1/3 cup heavy cream
Fresh chopped parsley and lemon wedges, if desired, for serving
Bring the scallops to room temperature and pat dry. Sprinkle the scallops with half of the salt and pepper.
Add butter and olive oil to a sauté pan and set over medium-high heat. When the butter is melted, add the scallops.
Sear the scallops for 2 to 3 minutes on each side until browned; remove from pan and transfer to a plate. Add garlic and shallots to the pan and sauté for 1 to 2 minutes or until they start to turn light golden brown.
Stir in the saffron and wine, scraping any brown bits off the bottom of the pan. Bring to a simmer, then whisk in the heavy cream and remaining salt and pepper. Continue to stir until the sauce begins to thicken slightly.
Return scallops to the pan and heat before serving. Garnish with parsley and serve with lemon, if desired.
Saffron Risotto with Mushrooms, Carrots & Peas
5 1/2 cups vegetable or chicken broth
1 teaspoon saffron, ground
2 tablespoons olive oil
3 cloves garlic, minced
1/2 cup onion, chopped
1 cup mushrooms, chopped
1/2 teaspoon Kosher or sea salt
1 1/2 cups frozen peas and carrots
1 1/2 cups Arborio rice
1/4 cup Parmesan cheese, grated
Add the broth to a pan and set over medium-high heat; bring to a slow simmer. While the broth is heating, add the olive oil to a deep sauté pan and set over medium-high heat.
When the oil is warmed, add the garlic, onion and mushrooms and season with salt.
Sauté for about 5 minutes or until the onions are translucent and starting to brown slightly. Add the rice and sauté for an additional minute.
Stir in half the heated broth and simmer until the broth is absorbed, then stir in peas and carrots, saffron and remaining broth and simmer, stirring occasionally until remaining broth is absorbed and the dish is creamy.
Top with Parmesan cheese, if desired, before serving.
Vanilla Cake with Saffron Milk
For cake:
2 cups cake flour
1 1/4 teaspoons salt
2 teaspoons baking powder
4 eggs
2 cups sugar
1 tablespoon vanilla
1 cup milk
1/4 teaspoon saffron
4 tablespoons butter, cut into pieces
1/3 cup vegetable oil
Cream sauce:
7-ounce can sweetened condensed coconut milk
3/4 cup coconut milk
1/4 teaspoon saffron
Grease and flour a 9-inch baking pan and set aside. In a medium bowl, combine flour, salt and baking soda.
Add eggs, sugar and vanilla to a large bowl and beat together until slightly thickened, about 2 minutes.
Add dry ingredients to the egg mixture and beat together until just combined.
Set a saucepan over medium heat and add saffron. Use a wooden spoon to break the saffron into smaller pieces while toasting until the saffron is finely crumbled and fragrant, about 1 to 2 minutes.
Stir in the milk and heat until just simmering, then stir in the butter and oil. When butter is melted, remove from heat.
Slowly beat the milk mixture into the cake batter until well combined. Transfer the batter to the prepared cake pan and set in an oven preheated to 325 degrees.
Bake for 30 to 35 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean and the cake is pulling slightly away from the sides.
Remove from oven and cool in pan for about 10 minutes before transferring to a wire rack to finish cooling.
Once cooled, transfer to a serving plate and use a skewer or straw to poke holes every few inches apart on the cake.
To make the cream sauce: Add saffron to saucepan over medium heat.
Use a spoon to grind the saffron into small bits while toasting to release the fragrance.
Add the sweetened condensed coconut milk and the coconut milk and whisk together while heating. When the sauce becomes smooth and warm, remove from heat and drizzle over the top of the cake.