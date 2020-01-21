Chinese New Year is Saturday, Jan. 25, so it’s a great time to try some traditional festival dishes.
Nian Gao is a must-have for a traditional Chinese New Year celebration. It is thought to bring luck in the new year and symbolizes advancement and progress.
The sticky consistency of the cake, made from glutinous rice flour, wheat starch, salt, water, and sugar, also symbolizes families sticking together.
Making the sticky rice cake from scratch isn’t complicated if you have the right items, but if you don’t have the time to make your own, most Asian grocers are stocked at this time of year with Nian Gao.
If you pick one up, you can slice it up and enjoy it as is, but a more common way to eat it is to slice it up, dip it in an egg batter and give it a quick fry like you would French toast. I decided to give it a try. I battered my slices with egg and gave it a light fry in a little peanut oil, then dusted it with powdered sugar. Delicious.
Another must-have food is fish. In Chinese culture, fish represents wealth, abundance and prosperity.
Many Chinese New Year menus include recipes for preparing a whole fish for the celebration but the idea of de-boning a whole fish brought back bad memories from a restaurant job I had in college.
I didn’t want to revisit the experience, so I came up with a soy-glazed cod recipe served over a bed of steamed black rice and vegetables. My husband was skeptical — he tried to get me to do the old Ritz cracker topping instead — but once he tried the sweet, soy-glazed version he was hooked.
No Chinese New Year celebration would be complete without noodles so I made a trip to the Asian grocer to pick some up. As luck would have it, there is a noodle called the “long life noodle” that is recommended for Chinese New Year dishes. These extremely long egg noodles are thought to bring good fortune.
They come in different thicknesses but I chose a fairly thin version to make into a noodle bowl with a beef and red miso broth and a variety of vegetables.
Fried Nian Gao
- (35 oz.) store-bought sticky rice cake
- 2 eggs
- 2 teaspoons milk
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla
- 2 tablespoons peanut oil
- 1 tablespoon confectioner’s (powdered) sugar for garnish, if desired
Slice the rice cake into rectangular slices about 1/8-inch thick. Add the eggs, milk and vanilla to a bowl and whisk together. Add peanut oil to a skillet and heat over medium-high heat. When the oil is warmed, dip the slices into the egg batter then set in the oil.
Fry on each side for about 2 minutes or until browned and crispy. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate and repeat with remaining slices. To serve, set on a plate and sift confectioner’s sugar over the top.
Long Life Noodles in Miso Beef Broth
- 8 oz. package long life noodles
- 16 oz. beef broth
- 1 tablespoon red miso
- 1/2 tablespoon soy or tamarind sauce
- 2 teaspoons sesame oil
- 2 teaspoons canola oil
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 1 cup broccoli florets
- 1 cup fresh bean sprouts
- 1 cup red pepper, sliced
- 1 cup fresh oyster mushrooms
- 1 cup shredded carrot
- 1/4 cup pea shoots for garnish, if desired
- 2 tablespoons green onion, sliced, for garnish, if desired
- 2 teaspoons sesame seeds for garnish, if desired
Cook and drain the long life noodles according to package directions and set aside. Add the beef broth, miso and soy sauce to a saucepan and set over medium-high heat.
Heat the broth, miso and soy sauce for several minutes, stirring occasionally to dissolve the miso. While heating the broth, add the canola and sesame oil to a skillet and set over medium-high heat.
Add the garlic and cook for one minute to season the oil, then add the broccoli, red pepper, carrots and bean sprouts. Saute for about 3 minutes or until the peppers have softened and the vegetables are warm, then remove from heat.
To serve, add the desired amount of noodles, vegetables and oyster mushrooms to a bowl. Pour enough broth over the noodles to almost cover them, then garnish with pea shoots, green onions and sesame seeds, if desired. Add more soy or tamarind sauce to suit your taste.
Soy-Glazed Cod
- 2 pounds fresh cod
- 2 teaspoons sesame oil
- 1/4 cup honey
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 1 tablespoon red miso paste
- 1/2 teaspoon fresh grated ginger
- 1 1/2 tablespoons brown rice vinegar
- 1 1/2 tablespoons soy sauce
- 1 teaspoon Sambal Olek chili paste
- 1 teaspoon fresh lime juice
- 2 teaspoons cornstarch
- Steamed black or white jasmine rice, for serving
- Assorted steamed vegetables such as broccoli, for serving
- 2 tablespoons green onion, chopped, for garnish if desired
- 2 teaspoons sesame seeds, for garnish if desired
Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil and set oven broiler to high. Add the cod fillets to the baking sheet and set aside.
Add the sesame oil, honey, garlic, red miso paste, ginger, brown rice vinegar, soy sauce, chili paste, lime juice and cornstarch to a bowl and whisk together until miso is dissolved and the ingredients are well combined. Generously brush the cod with the soy mixture then set under the broiler for 5 to 7 minutes or until the cod begins to char slightly.
Turn off oven and reduce heat to 350 degrees. Cook for an additional 5 to 7 minutes or until the cod is no longer translucent and is cooked throughout. Cooking time will vary with thickness, so check frequently to prevent over cooking.
To serve, add a scoop of rice to the middle of a plate, then spoon vegetables around the rice. Set the cod on top and drizzle remaining soy glaze over the cod, rice and vegetables. Garnish with green onions and sesame seeds before serving, if desired.