S unday is National Pizza Day, a day to celebrate all things pizza. Pizza is an American favorite; over 3 billion pizzas are sold annually in the United States and nearly 20 percent of all restaurants are pizzerias. It’s estimated that Americans consume 23 pounds of pizza per person every year.
That’s a lot of pizza.
I reached out to my friend Mat, a pizza enthusiast who has spent the last several months perfecting his idea of the perfect pie with the hopes of opening his own pizza place someday.
He’s most into Chicago- and Detroit-style pizzas. Chicago pizza is a round, deep-dish pizza where the dough is stretched and the cheese and toppings are added before the sauce, so the sauce is on top of the pizza.
Detroit pizza is similar but shaped in a rectangle and the dough is focaccia-like.
I was curious to see his method so I invited him and his wife, Lisa over to make pizza. Mat takes his pizza making seriously. He spent time tracking down the perfect pans to make the pizzas in and even developed his own dough and sauce recipes.
When the pizzas came out of the oven, they looked delicious. Mat was kind enough to make a cheese-free version for me to try so I could participate in the fun.
I can only imagine how tasty the regular, cheesy versions were — my mouth was literally watering at the sight — but the dairy-free version was still incredible.
The pizza pans are buttered generously before the dough is pressed in, so the crusts have a nice, crispy, buttery crunch. The sauce was also a winner with a bright, fresh tomato flavor thanks to high-quality San Marzano tomatoes. It was a real treat and not a slice was left.
The next day I tried to achieve a similar result, minus the special pizza pans and using instead fresh, store-bought dough and the store-bought pizza sauce I usually buy, Don Pepino.
My family agreed that Mat’s version of deep-dish pizza was superior, but the pizza I made was better than the usual.
Normally I stretch the dough, spread the sauce then add the cheese and toppings. This time I put the sauce on top of the cheese and everyone enjoyed the change. I made a cheese-free pizza too — a California-style, thinner-crust round pizza with vegetables and a Thai Peanut sauce. This was a fun switch from ordinary pizza.
But that’s what makes pizza great — it has limitless options. You can use different crusts such as cauliflower and multigrain; you can make pizza without sauce or with white sauce; change up the cheese or go without.
Given all the possibilities, it’s no wonder there is a day designated to celebrate its versatility.
Mat Lambert’s Chicago Sauce
28-ounce can and a 14-ounce can of diced tomatoes, drained
28-ounce can San Marzano crushed tomatoes
1 teaspoon oregano
1 teaspoon onion powder
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon black pepper
1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes
1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
Add all ingredients to a saucepan and heat on low for about 30 minutes, stirring frequently.
Mat Lambert’s Detroit Sauce
28-ounce can San Marzano crushed tomatoes
1 1/2 teaspoons sugar
1/2 teaspoon onion powder
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 clove garlic, minced
1/2 teaspoon sea salt
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
1/8 teaspoon dried thyme
1 small bay leaf
1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
Add all ingredients to a saucepan and heat on low for about 30 minutes, stirring frequently.
Pizza Dough
21.5 ounces (2 1/2 cups) bread flour
1 3/4 teaspoons salt
1 3/4 teaspoons yeast
1/2 cup warm water (105-110 degrees F.)
1/2 cup cold water
2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
1 teaspoon sugar
Add yeast, sugar and warm water to a small bowl and let it sit for 5 to 7 minutes or until the yeast is foamy. Add flour and salt to a large bowl and mix together.
Make a well in the center of the flour and add the yeast and olive oil; mix with a spatula. Add the cold water and stir until a dough begins to form. Lightly flour a work surface and add the dough.
Knead for several minutes or until dough is elastic and smooth. Set dough in a clean bowl and cover with a towel or plastic wrap, then allow the dough to rise for 1 to 1 1/2 hours or until doubled in size. This should yield 2 to 3 pizza crusts, depending on the size you are making.
Detroit-style Pizza
1 portion pizza dough
2 cups Detroit pizza sauce
2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese
3 to 4 tablespoons butter
2 tablespoons finely grated Parmesan cheese
Your choice of toppings
Generously butter a rectangular baking dish (about 13x9 inches). Stretch the pizza dough to fit into the dish. Add dough to the dish, stretching and pressing so the dough reaches about 3/4 of the way up the side of the pan. Spread cheese over the dough, then add any toppings. Spread sauce over the cheese and toppings, then sprinkle with Parmesan cheese. Set in oven preheated to 550 degrees and bake for 15 to 20 minutes or until the crust is golden brown and pulling slightly away from the sides.
Chicago-style Pizza
1 portion pizza dough
2 cups Chicago pizza sauce
2 cups mozzarella cheese
3 to 4 tablespoons butter
2 tablespoons Parmesan cheese
Your choice of toppings
Generously butter a 9-inch round baking dish. Stretch the dough to fit the dish. Add the dough to the buttered dish, stretching and pressing the dough so it’s about 3/4 way up the sides. Cover the bottom of the dough with cheese, then add toppings. Spread sauce over the cheese and toppings, then sprinkle with Parmesan. Set in an oven preheated to 550 degrees and bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until crust is golden brown and pulls slightly away from the sides of the pan.
Spicy Thai Vegetable Pizza
1 store-bought fresh pizza dough
1 tablespoon olive oil
1/2 teaspoon Kosher salt
1 1/2 cups broccoli florets
1 small sweet onion, sliced
1/2 teaspoon sugar
1/2 red bell pepper, sliced
1/2 yellow bell pepper, sliced
1/4 cup purple cabbage, thinly sliced
1 tablespoon peanut butter
1/2 tablespoon plum sauce
1 tablespoon soy sauce
1/2 garlic clove, minced
1 tablespoon brown rice vinegar
1 tablespoon honey
1/2 tablespoon oyster sauce
2 tablespoon fresh cilantro, chopped
1 tablespoon peanuts, crushed
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Stretch dough to a circle 9 to 10 inches in diameter and set it on the baking sheet.
Add olive oil to saucepan and set it over medium-high heat. When the oil is warmed, add onions and sugar. Saute for several minutes, stirring frequently. When the onions are browned and softened, remove from heat and spread over the dough. Return the saucepan to the stove top and add the peppers and broccoli and sauté for about 3 minutes or until the vegetables are softened and slightly browned.
Remove from heat and spread over the dough. Set the pizza in an oven preheated to 425 degrees and bake for about 15 minutes or until the crust is lightly browned. While pizza is baking, make the sauce: Add peanut butter, plum sauce, soy sauce, garlic, vinegar, honey and oyster sauce and whisk until smooth and well blended. After pizza is removed from the oven, drizzle with peanut sauce, garnish with cilantro and peanuts before serving.