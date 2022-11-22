Two-crust turkey pie

Two-crust turkey pie is a great way to combine leftover turkey and veggies in a silky, rich sauce.

 JANINE LADEMAN

I f you’re among the millions of Americans who have turkey on Thanksgiving, chances are you’ll have post-holiday leftover turkey in your refrigerator.

I recently read an article that put the total number of turkeys consumed in the U.S. at around 46 million back in 2015. Given that the average size of the birds was about 16 pounds, that meant Americans served 736 million pounds of turkey on Thanksgiving.

Turkey Udon with Broccoli

Fat udon noodles nestle with turkey and broccoli in a warm bath of miso broth.
Turkey tacos
Buy Now

These tacos combine leftover turkey with spinach and onions and chili-lime seasoning.