I f you’re among the millions of Americans who have turkey on Thanksgiving, chances are you’ll have post-holiday leftover turkey in your refrigerator.
I recently read an article that put the total number of turkeys consumed in the U.S. at around 46 million back in 2015. Given that the average size of the birds was about 16 pounds, that meant Americans served 736 million pounds of turkey on Thanksgiving.
Of that, the U.S. Department of Agriculture projects that 35% of turkey meat doesn’t get consumed on Thanksgiving Day. That means over 250 million pounds of turkey was either stored as leftovers or put in the trash.
I hate to see leftover food go to waste, so I’m always looking for ways to use turkey leftovers from Thanksgiving — that is, if I can even get my hands on it. Since I have two sons who love turkey, the leftovers can disappear quickly, often in turkey sandwiches, sometimes within hours of the holiday feast.
If I do manage to get some leftover turkey, one of my favorite things to make is a double-crust turkey pie. You can use your leftover gravy in the pie or a can of cream of chicken soup (or both) and any leftover vegetables you have from your holiday meal. I started adding a little sour cream to the mixture, and it produces a rich-tasting, delicious pie. I also like to brush the crust with an egg wash before baking the pie. When it comes out of the oven, a brush of butter and a few pinches of flake salt before serving gives a boost of flavor.
For a quick, hot meal, try turkey udon with broccoli. Toss some leftover turkey in with some miso broth, broccoli and some thick, slurpy udon noodles. Miso broth is becoming more widely available in grocery stores and can usually be found with the chicken and beef broth. Of course, you can choose whatever you like for broth and vegetables, but udon noodle paired with turkey makes for a satisfying meal.
Turkey also makes a great substitute for chicken in tacos. You can always get creative with tacos: For example, I made turkey-spinach-onion tacos that I seasoned with some chili-lime seasoning. I tucked the filling into some corn tortillas and set the tacos out with some fresh salsa, sour cream and lime wedges. It made for a perfect weeknight dinner in under 20 minutes.
Double-Crust Turkey Pie
2 (9-inch) store bought pie crusts
3 cups cooked turkey, chopped
10-ounce can cream of chicken soup
3/4 cup gravy (optional)
3/4 cup sour cream
12-ounce package frozen mixed vegetables, thawed
1/2 teaspoon sea salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1 1/2 teaspoon poultry seasoning
1 egg, beaten
1-2 tablespoons butter, melted, for brushing (optional)
1-2 pinches of flake sea salt for finishing (optional)
Pre-bake one pie crust in a 9-inch pie dish according to package directions.
Add the turkey, soup, gravy, sour cream, mixed vegetables, salt, pepper and poultry seasoning to a large bowl and stir until well combined. Transfer to the baked pie crust.
Place the remaining pie crust over the top and press the edges of the pie dough to seal. Use a fork to prick a few pie vents in the top crust or cut out decorative shapes. Brush the crust with the beaten egg, then set on a baking sheet and place in an oven preheated to 350 degrees.
Bake for 35 to 40 minutes or until the crust is golden brown. Remove from oven and brush with butter, then sprinkle with flake salt before serving, if desired.
Turkey Udon and Broccoli
16-ounce container miso broth
7-ounce package udon noodles
12-ounce package frozen broccoli, thawed
2 to 3 cups cooked turkey, shredded
1 carrot, peeled and matchstick cut
1/4 cup red onion, thinly sliced
1 tablespoon chopped cilantro, for garnish, if desired
Salt and pepper to taste
Add the miso to a saucepan and set over medium high heat. When the miso begins to simmer, add the udon noodles and broccoli and simmer until they are heated.
Transfer to a serving bowls and top with shredded turkey, red onion, carrots and cilantro. Season with salt and pepper to taste, if desired.
Turkey Tacos
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 large sweet onion, sliced
2 to 3 cups cooked turkey, shredded
1/2 tablespoon chili-lime seasoning
2 cups fresh spinach
1/2 teaspoon Kosher or sea salt
1/4 cup red onion, chopped, for serving
1 tablespoon fresh cilantro, chopped, for serving
Corn tortillas for serving
Add the olive oil to a sauté pan and set over medium high heat.
When the oil is warmed, add the onion and sauté until the onions begin to brown, about 3 minutes. Stir in the turkey and sprinkle on the chili-lime seasoning.
Sautee for an additional minute, stirring constantly, to heat the turkey, then add the spinach and sprinkle with salt. Stir and heat until the spinach begins to wilt, then remove from heat.
To serve, add the filling to warmed corn tortillas and garnish with red onion and cilantro before serving.