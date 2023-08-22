The Basic

Margie’s Dream Diner prides itself as one of Manchester’s best-kept secrets — one that has been kept for nearly half a century.

The breakfast and lunch spot, a sister restaurant to Charlie’s Homestyle Diner in Merrimack, is tucked into a small house on Hayward Street in a commercial neighborhood that otherwise has no nearby retail businesses. I found it by accident some months back, and finally took the opportunity to visit.