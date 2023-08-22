Margie’s Dream Diner prides itself as one of Manchester’s best-kept secrets — one that has been kept for nearly half a century.
The breakfast and lunch spot, a sister restaurant to Charlie’s Homestyle Diner in Merrimack, is tucked into a small house on Hayward Street in a commercial neighborhood that otherwise has no nearby retail businesses. I found it by accident some months back, and finally took the opportunity to visit.
On a recent Sunday morning, we arrived to a full house, which means about three dozen patrons were enjoying breakfast. Margie’s has room for just eight booths and five barstools. It’s an intimate spot where the standing-room only waiting area is located between a glass-door fridge packed with soft drinks and plastic-wrapped spanakopita and the restaurant’s single-stall bathroom.
We only had to wait for about 15 minutes for a spot to clear. Meanwhile we could spy the kitchen activity, thanks to a small window installed above one of the booths. And that would be the booth we claimed after the two 70-something women surrendered the space, leaving cash and change that included a pile of pennies to pay their bill.
My Lovely Dining Companion, also known colloquially as my wife, wanted to start with one of her faves — a grilled blueberry muffin. But we had arrived too late for that — they were sold out — and settled for a freshly baked corn muffin ($2.99) instead.
It would turn out to be a better choice — it was as tasty as a grilled corn muffin could be with enough moisture to keep it from crumbling apart. We ended up including the leftover half we brought home with our baby-back ribs dinner that night.
My dining companion chose The Basic ($6.99), two eggs with bacon or sausage links or patties, with home fries, hash browns, a potato pancake or beans, and toast.
She went with her usual eggs over easy, bacon and home fries (cubed potatoes, some of which would later end up in my egg white veggie omelet the next morning).
You generally can’t go wrong with a basic breakfast, but my wife gave Margie’s extra points for serving crisp bacon, which she usually requests but arrived by default.
Since I was on assignment, I made sure to choose one of Margie’s specialties. The Golden Dream Duo ($9.99) features “two perfectly poached eggs” and spinach on homemade bacon and cheddar potato pancakes topped with hollandaise sauce, with a side of toast.
I usually end up bringing some of my breakfast home, but I savored every bit of this dish at the diner. The blend of the savory sauce and the cheesy bacon potato pancake was too good to resist.
Margie’s lunch menu features hand-cut fries, house-made potato chips, hand-breaded onion rings, pork pie, meatloaf, spinach pita (spanakopita) and a wide selection of burgers and sandwiches. The diner also offers takeout.
We expect to be living this dream again sometime soon. Margie’s Dream Diner is well worth seeking out.
Margie’s Dream Diner 172 Hayward St., Manchester, 603-627-7777; Margiesdreamdiner.com. Cuisine: Breakfast and lunch comfort food. Hours: Monday to Friday, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Saturday, 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and Sunday, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pricing: Breakfast, $5.99-$14.99; lunch, $4.29-$14.99. {related_content_uuid}06070104-e289-4ea4-8f10-c8a02552380f{/related_content_uuid}