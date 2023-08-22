FOOD-FOOD-ATLANTICBEACH-PIE-1-PG

An Atlantic Beach pie is made with a Saltine cracker crust.

 Gretchen McKay/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette/TNS

Some foods just speak to the season.

In July and August, citrus often rules supreme because its bright, sunny taste brings to mind the roadside lemonade stands and fruity Popsicles we enjoyed as kids.