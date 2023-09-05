Sausage biscuits

Start the day off right with a homemade sausage biscuit topped with refrigerator raspberry-peach jam.

 Gretchen McKay/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette/TNS

My husband and I often lock horns when it comes to choosing seasonal fruit for me to make jam with: He’s a 100% peach or cherry person while I will always go for the raspberry. But you don’t stay married for 40 years without learning to compromise.

This super-easy breakfast biscuit recipe brings together the two summer fruits in the best possible way in an easy refrigerator (no cook) jam. All it takes to create the harmonious blend of sweet and sunny flavors is some chopped or crushed fruit, granulated sugar, a splash of lemon juice and a saucepan. Simply cook the ingredients over a low flame until it’s thick and jammy.