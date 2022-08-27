In what sounds like the set-up to “a man walks into a bar” joke, a photographer, a geologist and a pilot who met through their love of cycling are now among the most celebrated winemakers in New Hampshire.
Bob Manley, Ken Hardcastle and Chuck Lawrence are the co-owners of what in July became the Hermit Woods Winery & Eatery on Main Street in Meredith.
Manley, the photographer, and Hardcastle, the geologist, are full-time employees. Lawrence, though a frequent presence at the business, continues to fly Boeing 777s for United Airlines.
Founded in 2011 and originally based in Manley’s former home in Sanbornton, Hermit Woods makes wines, ciders and meads, described on its website as being “of the highest quality with the greatest emphasis on locally grown fruit and raw honey.”
On Aug. 20, following a well-attended, enthusiastic wine-tasting at the winery, Manley noted that many wineries in the Granite State make fruit wines, but what sets Hermit Woods apart is that their winemakers first learned to make wine in the classic way — from grapes.
According to alliancebeverage.com, to make wine you first need to harvest grapes, then crush and press them, ferment the resulting liquid and clarify it, before aging and bottling it.
Some varieties of grapes can be grown in northern climes, but they take a long time to grow — up to three years for a first crop and up to five years for a full harvest, Manley said.
Even as Manley was ripping up his backyard to plant some of those hybrid grape varieties, he, Hardcastle and Lawrence became aware of the bounty of native fruits that could be fermented and made into wine.
Mead and more
Their first fruit wine was made from apples sourced from Cardigan Mountain Orchard in Alexandria. The men then discovered the flavoring potential of rose hips in mead, which, as Manley observed during his wine-tasting presentation, traces its history to about 9000 BC, making mead “the oldest known fermented beverage.”
Hermit Woods uses honey purchased from local farms, not commercial producers, said Manley, because the latter is just “liquid sugar.”
“The less changed it (honey) is from the hive to your mouth, the better it’s going to be” in a mead, he said.
In addition to meads, Hermit Woods’ offerings include crabapple, blueberry, kiwi, peach, pear, blackberry and elderberry wines and blends of those and other flavorings.
Hermit Woods makes about 5,500 cases of wine per year, which puts it just above the 5,000 cases that define a “craft” winery, a space that Manley said is occupied by 95% of the world’s winemakers.
Hermit Woods beverages are sold directly to consumers in 38 states and are available at retailers, including Hannaford supermarkets and New Hampshire Liquor and Wine outlets.
After his wine-tasting presentation, Manley said he and his partners “wanted to make wines, stylistically, that drank like classic wine.”
He said the winery’s credo is, “If it (a flavoring fruit) can’t be grown here, we can’t make wine from it.” He said they are evaluating many fruits as potential ingredients in the future.
Since 2014, when it opened in downtown Meredith, the winery has expanded from 3,000 square feet to about 5,000 square feet. It recently acquired a nearby, long-abandoned property for a wine and beer garden. A performance venue at the winery known as The Loft opened in the spring.
‘Doing our part’
Hermit Woods supports the New Hampshire Humane Society in Laconia and the Greater Meredith Program, both of which have received proceeds from the sale of its wines.
The winery also is among New Hampshire businesses that have pledged to provide its employees a living wage through a surcharge paid by customers.
The surcharge, which was first instituted in 2016, raises the pay of the winery’s employee to $17 an hour, and is clearly presented to patrons, Lawrence said.
“We have to be very transparent because it’s a very touchy subject,” Lawrence said of the surcharge, though Manley pointed out that “99.9% of our guests are completely happy with it.”
A surcharge may not be the perfect solution, Manley acknowledged, but “We’re doing our part.”
The partners thanked Carmen Lorentz, the former executive director of the Belknap Economic Development Council, for believing in them and the winery and for funding Hermit Woods’ growth when banks turned them away.
Manley said another secret to Hermit Woods’ success “having a great accountant and having an advisory board.”
Success also means sometimes not listening to conventional wisdom, said Manley, who recalled that “When we said we were doing fruit wines to age in the cellar (rather than to be consumed shortly after bottling), everybody laughed at us.”
Rated one of Food & Wine Magazine’s “500 Best Wineries in America’’ and “4th Best Tasting Room in America’’ by USA Today, Hermit Woods is in the middle of a national trend that has seen fruit wines move into the mainstream.
Hermit Woods attracts a variety of patrons, among them “a lot of young people who come in with an open mind,” Manley.
For more information, go to www.hermitwoods.com.