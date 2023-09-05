Avocados from

Avocados are being packed for export at the Los Cerritos avocado group ranch in Ciudad Guzman, Jalisco, Mexico.

 Ulises Ruiz/AFP/TNS

Avocados’ rise to stardom in the U.S. may seem improbable: It’s a relatively expensive fruit that’s delicate and has a limited shelf life.

That’s proven little obstacle, however, as avocados’ popularity is only growing. U.S. imports of fresh Hass avocados from Mexico climbed to $2.7 billion last year, up about 38% from 2018, according to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. In the fiscal year ended in June, Mexico exported nearly 2.5 billion pounds of the fruit — a record high. It’s a testament to the enduring appeal of guacamole and avocado toast — and an unorthodox arrangement between Mexican growers and packers and U.S. importers.