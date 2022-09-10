Raspberry Rallies

The new Girl Scout Cookie, Raspberry Rallies, debuts for 2023. 

 Emily Heil/Washington Post

Let's start with the indisputable, scientifically proven fact that Thin Mints are the superior Girl Scout cookie. (Sorry, Samoa fans, I don't make the rules here.) And so you can hardly blame the folks in charge of Girl Scouts of the USA's cookie operations for wanting to recapture the magic of the mighty, minty, chocolate-coated delight.

That's clearly the impetus behind the Raspberry Rally, the new treat joining the lineup for the 2023 cookie season. It's being billed as the "sister" to its minty forebear, and it has a similar makeup: a crispy disk covered in the same "chocolaty coating." The difference is in the flavor, of course, with raspberry subbing for the mint, and in the color - instead of the classic cocoa-colored interior, the Rallys are a cotton-candy pink.