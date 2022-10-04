Apple cider doughnuts

Apple cider doughnuts are a seasonal favorite in fall.

 Gretchen McKay/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette/TNS

My granddaughter, Greta, and I have a lot in common: We’re both always moving, easy to smile (if occasionally cranky) and love to be outdoors in the sunshine.

We also share a passion for apple cider doughnuts, which she gets on Saturdays at a farmers market in New Jersey and I snag from Soergel Orchards in Franklin Park whenever I’m in the area. Made in-house year-round, they’re one of fall’s true sugary, guilty pleasures — if you can stop at two, you’re a champ.