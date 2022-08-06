Before summer ends, thousands of people descend on the Seacoast to enjoy the three-day Hampton Beach Seafood Festival.
This is a big one — not just attendance — but also the number of restaurants participating, expected to be 50-plus.
Mark this on your calendar for Sept. 9, 10 and 11. Hours will be noon to 9 p.m. on Friday; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday; and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
According to the seafoodfestivalnh.com website, this long-weekend event will also feature two stages offering continuous live entertainment with 15-plus bands and orchestras expected.
Hundreds of Ocean Boulevard merchants will offer end-of-the-season sidewalk sales, plus 80 craft vendors will sell locally made products.
Culinary Chef Demonstrations with Wicked Bites TV show, produced by Scott Whitley, will be ongoing throughout the weekend.
The famous Lobster Roll Eating Competition takes place on Sunday and is labeled a “don’t miss” main event. Also, Sunday starts off in the morning with the Seacoast Fest 5K. Saturday night will end with a fireworks display.
New for 2022, you can purchase tickets online, which will help you save a few bucks per ticket. Pre-sale discounted tickets sell for $24 for the Full Festival Ticket, or tickets for one individual day are $8 each day. These tickets are normally $30 and $10, respectively, so you save money by buying ahead of time.
Free shuttle service is offered from specific locations. The best way to plan is to visit the event website, seafoodfestivalnh.com, for all of the locations and instructions.
The website also has more details on participating vendors, entertainment and activities. It’s all part of the 33rd year at the Hampton Beach Seafood Festival.