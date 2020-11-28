BILLINGS, Mont. -- As a military spouse, Jilan Hall-Johnson is no stranger to moving. Yet, when she and her husband DeMarco landed in Billings, she started something that wasn't so easy to relocate.
Originally from Syracuse, New York, Hall-Johnson opened Sassy Biscuit in 2018 in downtown Billings. When her husband's work called them to the East Coast, she decided — instead of selling or closing — to expand the business. In August, she opened a second Sassy Biscuit location in Dover, New Hampshire.
"It's just been something that I've loved to do my entire life," said Hall-Johnson, who is in her early 30s. "I've been cooking since I was a kid, throwing events and parties, it just hasn't stopped."
In early November, Hall-Johnson added a third business to her expanding empire of made-from-scratch foods. Jook, A Chicken Joint, officially launched from the Sassy Biscuit location at 115 N. 29th.
Hall-Johnson used a model she'd seen work well in larger cities, where a business changes over in the evenings. "A lot of major cities, you will find two concepts within one restaurant," she described.
Jook, a co-brand of Sassy Biscuit, will be open from 3 p.m. — 9 p.m. every Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The restaurant, which opens after Sassy Biscuit closes, is being piloted in Billings with the intent to open a second Jook in the Sassy Biscuit in Dover.
A 'jook' joint
Even though Jook is within the walls of Sassy Biscuit, the vibe is intended to be the "alter-ego" with a "bluesy, sexy date night" vibe, Hall-Johnson said. "Our model is bringing big city living to small town plates. We are trying to bring something unique to Billings and to Dover."
Jook's vibe is built in its menu, featuring three varieties of chicken sandwich, each with a punchy twist, as well as chicken and waffles and a list of southern-inspired comfort food sides.
The result is a continuation of the successful breakfast recipes of Sassy Biscuit and a nod to the Gullah Geechee people, descendants of enslaved Africans forced to work the plantations of the lower Atlantic coast, as well as southern "juke" joints of the 1950s and '60s where Black Americans would congregate to dance, eat, and drink.
"They were one of the only places Black people could go and hang out and have fun," Hall-Johnson said.
Hall-Johnson spelled "Jook" the Gullah Geechee way to convey a feeling for the new business. "It means disorderly or devilish, something that brings out the evening crowd," she said. The Gullah Geechee language is a melding of colonial varieties of English and African languages, developed in the fields by slaves in the 18th century.
"There is just a lot of rich history down there, and I really wanted to bring that to Montana," said Hall-Johnson of the southern states she's visited. Inside Sassy Biscuit, a mural on the back wall depicts a Black man harvesting cotton, and clocks are hung throughout the space. The bar is made from Scrabble tiles, and seating is varied from high tops to cozy corner seating with throw pillows.
Hall-Johnson derived the menu at Sassy Biscuit from her family's recipes as well as her time in culinary school. Utilizing the biscuit recipe, she evolved Jook's offerings to a bun, also using the same friend chicken recipe offered at Sassy.
Another nod to Hall-Johnson's family is Jook's tagline, "sookie, sookie," a saying her father used frequently. "If my mom cooked a really good meal he was excited for, he would sit down at the table and say, 'sookie, sookie now.' It's a term of endearment or excitement in the Black community."
Bringing in people
From biscuits to buns to custom desserts, including pecan pie offered solely at Jook, food from both businesses is made in-house from scratch. Executive Chef Katie Fillinger said the foods on the Jook menu "are a bit more sophisticated."
"We are trying for a different mood. Inwardly, it's still Sassy, still has that Southern country home-cooked feel to it."
Opening Jook is helping keep staff employed and hire on new employees during the pandemic. Fillinger is bringing on a bartender for the evening hours, as well as a sous chef to support Jook exclusively.
Prior to COVID-19, later hours were attempted at Sassy Biscuit, but they failed to court people in the evenings.
"We just weren't bringing in people, because we are breakfast," said Fillinger. Since the pandemic, traffic dies just after noon, and she and Hall-Johnson knew it was time to try something different. They shifted Sassy Biscuit's hours to 7 a.m. — 1 p.m., and the business reopens at 3 p.m. as Jook.
"Cutting hours, I start to lose my chefs and my talent," said Fillinger. "When you can only give 22 hours a week, they can't support their families."
With recent restrictions from the governor that limits restaurant capacity to 50%, seating has shrunk the normally packed restaurant from 75 seats to about 40. Fillinger said they're sustaining on take-out, food delivery services like UberEats, and curbside orders. "That is still what is keeping our business afloat. Half the business is takeout."
Jook utilizes ingredients already on the shopping list. "We don't want to bring in a ton of new products," said Fillinger. "We asked, what can we sustain that we already have in-house, and chicken is it."
Buns for the sandwiches are developed from the biscuit recipe, which has been evolved into a yeast roll. The menu is small but robust. The "Jook Style" features a fried chicken breast, coleslaw, zucchini pickles, and garlic aioli. The "R&P's Way" includes marinated tomatoes and bacon with the aioli, and a third offering, the "Sweet & Sassy" comes with habanero peach sauce and fried onions.
Each sandwich costs $14 and comes with a country side including baked beans, deviled eggs, cornbread, macaroni and cheese, or potato salad. And — in an homage to breakfast — chicken wings and waffles will be on the dinner menu.
Another perk to operating Jook: The business can use its cabaret license, which allows them to serve alcohol starting at 11 a.m.
"That helped inspire Jook," said Fillinger. "We have beer and wine license and are only using it for two hours a day. Jook gives us an opportunity to use that more." Known for mimosas in the late mornings, the location also offers several local beers on tap and is beefing up the nighttime selection with wine.
"I feel like we are in the middle of the market," Fillinger said of Jook. "You may not want to spend $80 on dinner. You may just want to have a few beers, get some chicken. That's our jam."
For Hall-Johnson, she plans to keep going between locations as needed, but she's turning her attention to family and their three children. "Opening two restaurants in two years that are quite a bit of distance away, I have to take some time to focus on family and make sure I get these businesses to where I need to be before I open any more."
With her husband, Hall-Johnson is launching some cooking lesson shows from home. "There are so many different things we can evolve from Sassy, and I'm excited about that possibility and seeing where that can take us."
