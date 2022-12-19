FOOD-HDY-NANTUCKET-CRANBERRY-PIE-LX

The Nantucket Cranberry Pie is an easy one-bowl pie that makes a great holiday dessert.

 Janet Patton/Lexington Herald-Leader/TNS

If you’re looking for something to make your holiday meal easier, this pie might be the answer.

The Nantucket Cranberry Pie recipe is a showstopper of a dessert in “The New Christmas Clinic” by Kentucky cookbook author Barbara Harper Bach.

From Barbara Harper Bach’s “The New Christmas Clinic”