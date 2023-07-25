Timesavers

Kimchi, frozen seafood and other foods that can save time in the kitchen.

 Photo for The Washington Post by Scott Suchman

As much as I enjoy being in the kitchen, especially when testing new recipes or preparing elaborate meals for loved ones, sometimes feeding myself feels like a chore. Can you relate?

Imagining that you’re nodding your head in agreement, I’m here to tell you that you’re not alone. But instead of ordering takeout or making a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, there are shortcuts you can have on hand for when you don’t feel like prepping and cooking from scratch.