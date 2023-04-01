 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Legal Sea Foods icon launches e-commerce fish market

Roger's Fish Co.
Buy Now

Roger Berkowitz samples a slice of his truffled lobster pizza at Roger’s Fish Co. in Salem, where they prepare, nitrogen-freeze and ship fresh seafood and meals.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

Tucked away in the back of the former location of the Tuscan Market on Main Street in Salem, Roger Berkowitz samples a slice of truffled lobster pizza on a flimsy paper plate.

“It could have used a little more heat,” he told his son, Scott, who prepared the frozen pizza in an air fryer that anyone might have in their home. A simple tweak and it would have been just right.

Roger's Fish Co.
Buy Now

Roger Berkowitz, of Legal Sea Foods fame, samples lobster casserole at Roger’s Fish Co. in Salem where they prepare and package seafood meals for shipping.
Roger's Fish Co.
Buy Now

Scott Berkowitz arranges an assortment of premium frozen meals that are ready for shipping at Roger’s Fish Co. in Salem.
Roger's Fish Co.
Buy Now

Roger Berkowitz, of Legal Sea Foods fame fame, is launching Roger's Fish Co. in Salem where they prepare and package food for shipping.
Roger's Fish Co.
Buy Now

Scott Berkowitz in the freezer with an assortment of premium seafood meals that are ready for delivery at Roger's Fish Co. in Salem.
Roger's Fish Co.
Buy Now

Roger Berkowitz, of Legal Sea Foods fame fame, is launching Roger's Fish Co. in Salem where they prepare and package food for shipping.
Roger's Fish Co.
Buy Now

“We have ideas, and then we test them out and we refine, refine, refine, until we say, ‘That’s it,” Roger Berkowitz says of his new venture, Roger's Fish Co.

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

Sign in with
What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred