Food Truck Festivals of America is heading back for the eighth year to Cisco Brewers in Portsmouth for its annual Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival.
Some of the area’s most popular food trucks will be serving up fan favorites like lobster, barbecue, meatballs, fusion burritos, ice cream and more.
And, you can sample dozens of regional and national craft brews.
The big day is Sunday, Aug. 21, from noon to 5 p.m. at Cisco Brewers, 35 Corporate Drive, Portsmouth.
According to online promotional material, participating food trucks will include Trolley Dogs, Villa of Lebanon, Chubba Wubba’s, Bubbe’s Blintzes, Seacoast Pretzel Company, North Shore Beefie Boys, Friends 4 OBA, NOBL Beverages, Seacoast Street Eats, Rico’s Burritos, Tin Can Co, Grace’s Kitchen, Friskie Fries, Patruno’s Place, The Whoo(pie) Wagon, and The Sausage Guy.
Craft brews have not been announced yet on the Food Truck Festivals of America website. Craft cocktails from Triple Eight Distillery will include Blueberry Lemonade, Rum Punch, Nantucket Red and Brewmaster’s Bloody.
Since you (probably) can’t eat for five hours straight — enjoy outdoor activities like cornhole, giant Jenga, a bouncy house for kids and face painting for both kids and adults, live music and artisan booths.
Food and drink is sold separately from admission, dogs are allowed at the event, and lawn chairs are highly recommended.
A VIP Package ticket is available for $25 and includes early access to the festival at 11 a.m., one free dessert from the designated VIP truck, an FTFA Koozie and unlimited bottle water.
General admission tickets are $5 when purchased ahead of time online or $10 at the door. Kids age 12 and younger get in for free, as do First Responders and military, with proper ID.
The list of participating vendors will change and be added to as the event planning continues — but it’s easy to visit the website: foodtruckfestivalsofamerica.com/new-hampshire to see the up-to-date lists. This is also where you can purchase your advance tickets.