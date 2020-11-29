City officials are promoting a new campaign to support Manchester restaurants during the winter months.
Manchester Take-Out Tuesdays starts Dec. 1. Residents are urged to order takeout from their favorite Manchester food establishments every Tuesday as a way to support local businesses.
“As cases of COVID-19 continue to increase, we need to do everything we can to keep our community safe while also supporting our local restaurants,” said Mayor Joyce Craig in a statement. “We know that the winter months are going to be incredibly difficult for our local small businesses, so with Manchester Take-Out Tuesdays, our city can come together to safely support our restaurant community while also containing the spread of COVID-19.”
The Greater Manchester Chamber is also supporting the campaign.
“We continue to be impressed with how our Manchester area eateries have creatively and safely adapted and improvised fundamental aspects of their businesses these past few months, not always knowing what future months will hold,” said Michael Skelton, the chamber’s president and chief executive officer, in a statement.
Sara Beaudry, executive director of Intown Manchester, said takeout orders “will go a long way to support our local restaurants.”