TAMWORTH -- It's been up and down, but the roller-coaster of the 2023 maple-sugaring season is back on track, says Andrew Chisholm, president of the New Hampshire Maple Producers Association.
Chisolm says production is trending at very strong but not record levels.
Next weekend, March 18-19, is New Hampshire Maple Weekend, and the Maple Producers Association previewed the festivities on Monday with a maple-tapping ceremony at the Remick Country Doctor Museum & Farm.
The ceremony saw Gov. Chris Sununu, assisted by students from the nearby Madison Elementary School, install three taps on a 100-year old sugar maple in the farm museum’s goat paddock.
Sununu, who has tapped several maples at his residence and does a small boil of syrup, said the 2023 season has been “pretty strong so far in certain parts of the state.”
Afterwards, Chisholm said the 2023 season has seen some firsts, including some producers making syrup as early as January, and with many having made 40% of their annual crop by mid-February.
“February kind of really threw all the producers for a loop,” said Chisholm.
“February started really warm," he said, "then got cold and then there was a reset into March that for production is almost perfect.”
This month, many days have been in the 40s and nights in the 20s, Chisholm said, “and as a producer, you couldn’t ask for more than that.”
The Granite State is “punching above its weight” in terms of being one of the largest maple sugar exporting states in the U.S., according to Chisholm, and it ranks seventh in terms of production.
While it produces a variety of syrup styles, New Hampshire is best known for its dark amber, which is what consumers prefer, Chisholm said.
Maple sugaring since he was 8, Chisholm, now 48, believes that the industry has a bright future, a view that is bolstered by his degree in meteorology.
“Should we be freaking out about the weather and the climate?” he asked, repeating a reporter’s question. “I would say no.”
There is no denying that New Hampshire’s maple sugar season is starting earlier than in the past -- the reason why New Hampshire students went on winter break in February and on spring break in April was to set up for maple sugaring and and then clean up after, Chisholm said -- but it remains unknown whether the earlier starts are the result of a warming climate or of a warmth cycle.
“We don’t know enough to answer the questions,” he said, but what is clear is that maple trees, in general, are threatened in New Hampshire by invasive species, among them the Asian longhorned beetle.
Like winter ticks, which infect moose and are supposed to be killed off by the cold of winter, the beetles are also increasingly surviving winters in the Granite State, said Chisholm.
Cara Sutherland, the executive director of the Remick Country Doctor Museum & Farm, told the group gathered for Monday's ceremony, “Maple is the first tree that wakes up after the long winter.”
Maple syrup, she added, is among the first agricultural products of the year, and it has been known to the indigenous inhabitants of the Northeast for millennia.
Kate Gagnon, a teacher at Madison Elementary, and Heather O’Donnell, a para-educator there, said they and their 45 students lucked out in that their visit to the Remick Country Doctor Museum & Far for a maple-sugaring segment in their class just happened to coincide with Sununu’s being there.
The students tap trees and boil sap at their school, said Gagnon, under the guidance of Kate Stanley of Turkey Street Maples in Tamworth.
Stanley said the program at the school started five years ago to promote agriculture in the classroom and to teach students about where their food comes from.
There are 38 taps at the school, all of them tap-and-bucket set ups, she said. Like other K-12 schools throughout the state, Madison Elementary is competing in the 2023 Tucker Mountain Challenge for the best maple syrup.
Schools must submit a one-quart sample of syrup to the NH Agriculture in the Classroom office by April 7. Winners will be announced by May 31.
For more information about NH Maple Weekend, including a list of participating sugarhouses, go to https://nhmapleproducers.com/maple-weekend-2/.